What Auburn football's activity in the transfer portal says about what Hugh Freeze wants

AUBURN — Auburn football accepted 20 players from the transfer portal last offseason. Coach Hugh Freeze and his staff likely won't take as many this time around, but there's still some spots on the roster to upgrade.

The Tigers have already landed one transfer this cycle in former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis, who hauled in 70 passes for 877 yards in 2023 and committed to Auburn on Sunday. Lewis is one of six portal receivers the Tigers have shown interest in, joining Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina), Deion Burks (Purdue), Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt), Caullin Lacy (South Alabama) and Zavion Thomas (Mississippi State).

Brown, Burks and Sheppard have since committed elsewhere, but Lacy and Thomas remain on the board. Auburn's activity signals the Tigers are still looking to rework the position group, and that's in spite of them currently holding commitments from four receivers — five-star recruits Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson and four-star prospects Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons — in the Class of 2024.

But receiver is not the only position in which Freeze and his staff are heavily targeting. Auburn has been in contact with at least six offensive linemen in the portal: Matthew Bedford (Indiana), Fernando Carmona (San Jose State), Alan Herron (Shorter University), Easton Kilty (North Dakota), Mak Pounders (Memphis) and Gerquan Scott (Southern Miss).

Carmona and Pounders are the only two left uncommitted, and both have played offensive tackle in their careers. Could the Tigers simply be looking for a swing OT to place behind returning starters Dillon Wade (left tackle) and Izavion Miller (right tackle)? Possibly, or perhaps they have a plan to push Wade inside to guard — he's a bit undersized for an OT at 6-foot-3 — and start the newcomer.

Either way, it doesn't hurt Auburn to add talent; it's about finding the best five linemen and getting them on the field together.

The Tigers have also gone after a handful of players on the other side of the line of scrimmage, which became a big need after standout senior Marcus Harris announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Harris, who totaled career-high marks in tackles (40), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (7), was clearly Auburn's best defensive lineman in 2023.

Derrick Harmon (Michigan State), Chris McClellan (Florida), Joey Slackman (Penn) and Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt) are all D-linemen who've claimed offers from Auburn since they entered the portal. Clifton, however, announced his commitment to USC on Sunday.

Harmon would be a big get for the Tigers. His overall defensive grade from PFF of 78.4 ranks No. 49 nationally amongst FBS defensive linemen, and his run defense grade of 81.1 led D-linemen in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Derrick Harmon celebrates after a tackle for a loss against Akron during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Auburn has also kicked the tires for players in the secondary, dealing out at least eight offers to cornerbacks Akili Arnold (Oregon State), Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island), Will Lee III (Kansas State) Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and Ethan Robinson (Bucknell) and safeties Preston Hodge (Liberty), Kobe Savage (Kansas State) and Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee).

Both Lee and Robinson pledged elsewhere Sunday, with the former choosing Texas A&M and the latter selecting Minnesota.

With starting cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett off to the NFL and star safety Jaylin Simpson accepting his Reese's Senior Bowl invite, the Tigers are going to have spots to fill in the defensive backfield. Young players such as Champ Anthony, Kayin Lee and JD Rhym, along with junior college commitment Laquan Robinson, will help in offsetting the aforementioned losses, but Freeze and his staff are clearly interested in at least adding some depth.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Auburn's portal activity, though, is the lack of quarterback buzz. The Tigers haven't been directly linked to any of the top transfer QBs, which bodes well for Payton Thorne heading into his second season on the Plains.

Unless something changes, and it always can, Auburn looks to have a plan: Upgrade the talent around Thorne and roll with the former Michigan State QB in Year 2.

