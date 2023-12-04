Auburn football's 5 biggest transfer portal needs — and why QB isn't necessarily No. 1

AUBURN — Buckle up, Auburn football fans.

The transfer portal officially opened for undergraduates Monday, which should begin a period of immense change for many across the college football landscape. There's already been some shocks, including the entrance of quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma).

But QB isn't the biggest position of need for coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers this offseason. They shouldn't turn a good signal caller away if he's interested, but bending over backwards to get a marquee name out of the portal may not be the best idea, either, considering what Auburn already has.

Regardless, here are the top five needs the Tigers must address in the portal this offseason to plug some roster holes and set themselves up for an improved record in 2024 and beyond:

No. 5: Offensive line

Two of Auburn's starters along the offensive line — guards Gunner Britton and Kam Stutts — have run out of eligibility, and left tackle Dillon Wade may opt to take a shot at the NFL. Wade sticking around would buy the Tigers another year of solid play, but there's still room for a portal addition or two up front in either scenario.

Auburn has interior depth pieces such as Jaden Muskrat, Jeremiah Wright and Tate Johnson eligible to return, in addition to Dylan Senda, who was a late addition last offseason from Northwestern. Muskrat played 216 snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. Wright had 264, Johnson saw 54 and Senda received 15.

No. 4: Quarterback

The start of SEC play was rough for Payton Thorne. There's no getting around that, as the former Michigan State QB combined to complete 55.2% of his throws for 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

But he turned it on a bit as the season wore on, and showed he's a capable runner — his 520 rushing yards are second in the SEC only to LSU's Jayden Daniels (1,134). If there's a portal QB that makes sense, Auburn should pull the trigger. But there's no reason for the Tigers to go hunting, assuming Thorne returns.

No. 3: Jack linebacker

Auburn played two players at jack linebacker for the majority of 2023 in Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister. McAllister is out of eligibility, though McLeod could put the NFL on hold and return for a second year with the Tigers.

Independent of McLeod's decision, Auburn will need at least one more jack linebacker to rush the passer next season.

No. 2: Defensive line

Senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris holds the keys here, as he has an opportunity to either return to college for a sixth year or try to get to the NFL. Harris turned in a career-best season in 2023, finishing with an overall defensive grade of 82.5 from PFF. That ranks No. 18 in the country among defensive lineman.

If Harris comes back to Auburn, the Tigers have an impact player in the middle. If he leaves, there's a giant hole — figuratively and literally — that would need to be filled.

No. 1: Wide receiver

The Tigers took a shot at landing an impact receiver through the portal last offseason, pulling in a trio of transfers in Shane Hooks (Jackson State), Jyaire Shorter (North Texas) and Nick Mardner (Cincinnati). Hooks finished with nine catches for 133 yards and two scores, Shorter had one 10-yard reception and Mardner didn't haul in a pass.

Hooks, Shorter and Mardner are all out of eligibility. Auburn's interior receivers were solid in 2023 — slots options Caleb Burton, Jay Fair and Ja'Varrius Johnson can all come back — but that outside receiver remains a question mark. The Tigers have commitments from a couple of five-star prospects in Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman, but relying on freshmen can be a dangerous game.

Bringing in at least one boundary receiver from the portal would do the Tigers well.

