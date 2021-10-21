Auburn football’s Zakoby McClain named a Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalist

This is a release from the Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 20 Quarter-Finalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Andersen | Mark & Liz Vorsatz.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 18th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Semi-Finalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December. The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 12, 2021, in Newport Beach, California. The emcee will be Joel Klatt of FOX Sports and the guest speaker will be Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson.

There are eight linebackers, six defensive backs, and six defensive linemen on the list.

The 2021 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarter-Finalists:

Alonzo Addae, CB, West Virginia

Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Josh Jobe, DB, Alabama

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Zach VanValkenburg, DE, Iowa

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT® Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky

2019 – Derrick Brown, Auburn

2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern