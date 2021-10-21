Auburn football’s Zakoby McClain named a Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalist
This is a release from the Lott IMPACT Trophy
NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 20 Quarter-Finalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Andersen | Mark & Liz Vorsatz.
The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 18th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Semi-Finalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December. The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 12, 2021, in Newport Beach, California. The emcee will be Joel Klatt of FOX Sports and the guest speaker will be Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson.
There are eight linebackers, six defensive backs, and six defensive linemen on the list.
The 2021 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarter-Finalists:
Alonzo Addae, CB, West Virginia
Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
Drake Jackson, LB, USC
Josh Jobe, DB, Alabama
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State
Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas
Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Zach VanValkenburg, DE, Iowa
Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT® Trophy
2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA
2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky
2019 – Derrick Brown, Auburn
2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern