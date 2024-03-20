Auburn football WR coach Marcus Davis speaks on recruits Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain

”It’s been a joy so far to coach him.”

Since enrolling early into Auburn, five-star Cam Coleman has Tiger fans excited for the upcoming football season. He has been a standout among his peers during spring practices and wide receiver coach Marcus Davis says he is a coachable player.

“The best thing I like about Cam Coleman is that he wants to be coached and he’s super coachable,” Davis said. “He is going to try to do exactly what you tell him to do and he loves the game of football. It’s easy coaching a player like him because he wants that feedback and he’s coming to us before we get to him in terms on what he needs to do to get better.”

Coleman, listed at 6-foot-3, is the second-highest-rated recruit to sign with the Tigers. In his senior year of high school, he caught 61 passes for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns leading Central-Phenix City to an undefeated regular season and state championship victory. Coleman was also named the AHSAA class 7A back of the year.

“Cam just plays football. He doesn’t think to high or to low about anything he’s just out there having fun.” Davis said. “It’s a joy to coach him because having a young man that's bought in to what you’re coaching them and to the program is just amazing.”

More: Auburn football spring practice notes on Cam Coleman, Tyler Johnson, more from Tuesday

Did you know? Auburn football: New offensive coordinator Derrick Nix on why he left Ole Miss for Auburn

Cam Coleman jokes with family and friends as he signed to play football with Auburn University at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Four-star freshman wide receiver Bryce Cain is also an early enrollee alongside Coleman. Davis spoke highly of Cain’s development this spring and emphasized how his speed has impacted his progress.

“It’s been going well with Bryce and you can see is speed,” Davis said. “Just like any freshman it’s obstacles they’re facing but I’m good at where they are. You can tell Bryce is still learning some things but from the speed aspect it’s all true and the kid can absolutely run.”

“You can’t coach speed with Bryce so that’s super helpful with him. Cam has God given abilities and his ball skills are second to none. So all those things are good to see from those two.”

Recruitment process and landing Cam Coleman

“We never stopped.”

That’s how Davis described the recruitment process for landing Coleman last December. Originally committed to Texas A&M, Coleman flipped to Auburn complimenting the Tigers highly touted 2024 recruiting class.

“Even when he wasn’t committed I was doing the same thing and that’s being consistent,” Davis said. “Everyone was involved in landing Coleman and we never stopped. He realized that and said it was always the same when he came to visit here. The consistency of the entire staff recruiting him is what got us to where we are today.

“It was so much fun recruiting the 2024 class and getting to know all the dudes during the process. Actually seeing the pen to paper was a huge accomplishment for the Auburn program. And bringing in guys who can be difference maker was a thrill to see.”

Upcoming position competitions

With it still being early into college football practices, Auburn has more freshman wide receivers on the way this summer. Five-star Perry Thompson and three-star Malcom Simmons will enroll in school during the summer months.

Davis says the plan will be the same for them this summer in efforts to getting them prepared for the fall season.

”We want them to go out there and compete. Everything we do here is about competition and they know it,” Davis said. “We want them to come in and buy into everything we’re asking from them.”

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football WR coach Marcus Davis on Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain