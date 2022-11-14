Here is Auburn Football’s week 12 outlook according to College Football News

Guess what Auburn fans, you can finally breathe.

The Auburn Tigers snapped its’ five-game losing streak last Saturday night by knocking off Texas A&M, 13-10.

Entering the game, one would have no idea that both Auburn and Texas A&M had identical 3-6 records and five-game losing skids. The atmosphere at Jordan-Hare stadium rivaled that of an Iron Bowl where both Auburn and Alabama are playing for the SEC West title.

Auburn fans flooded to the Plains in support of interim coach Cadillac Williams following the team’s near-win at Mississippi State the week prior. In return, Williams led the Tigers to an exciting victory.

How impressive was the win in the eyes of the folks at College Football News? Each week, the outlet posts a weekly SEC power ranking, an overall ranking, and a bowl outlook. Here’s how the experts at College Football News have placed Auburn ahead of week 12’s action.

Overall Ranking: No. 46

The impressive win over the Aggies allowed Auburn to make strides in the overall rankings by College Football News.

The win pushed Auburn ahead four spots from No. 50 to No. 46 in this week’s ranking. As for Texas A&M, the loss to the Tigers lowered their stock ten points, as they fell to No. 57 overall.

Looking ahead to this week’s opponent, Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers climbed to No. 85 following a 45-10 win over Florida Atlantic over the weekend, a two-spot increase.

SEC Ranking: No. 11

Not only did Auburn climb in College Football News’ overall rankings, but they took a step forward in the weekly SEC rankings as well.

The win over the Aggies lifted Auburn from No. 13 a week ago to No. 11, joining Florida as the biggest climber in the SEC by increasing their position by two places.

Kentucky saw the biggest drop in this week’s rankings after losing 24-21 to Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt’s win over the Wildcats was its first win over an SEC foe since 2019.

Bowl Projection: On the bubble

After defeating Texas A&M on Saturday, Auburn needs just two more wins to become bowl eligible. However, with the way the Tigers’ remaining schedule lines up, College Football News does not like Auburn’s chances to accomplish the feat.

Auburn is featured as a bubble team alongside fellow SEC foes Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Auburn will more than likely get a win over Western Kentucky on Saturday but they will also need to upset Alabama in two weeks in Tuscaloosa.

It is not impossible, but the odds are stacked against the Tigers.

