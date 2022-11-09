Auburn Football’s week 11 outlook according to College Football News

Auburn football showed life last Saturday at Mississippi State, although it was not enough for them to earn a win.

The Tigers trailed Mississippi State, 24-6 at halftime before storming back to force the game into overtime. Auburn outscored the Bulldogs 27-9 in the 2nd half, which is uncharacteristic of this season’s team.

The momentum did not stay with Auburn long enough, as Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks rushed from six yards out to score the walk-off touchdown for the Bulldogs in overtime to seal the 39-33 win.

The game was the first under interim coach Carnell Williams, who exhibited energy all night that influenced the team to perform at a high level. This week, Williams returns to the stadium that made him a legend for the first time as the Tigers’ leading man.

Before the Tigers take the field against Texas A&M on Saturday, College Football News released its’ weekly outlook for every Football Bowl Subdivision program ahead of week 11’s slate. Here is how Auburn stacks up with the rest of the country according to the outlet.

Overall Ranking: No. 50

The Tigers took a mighty hit in this week’s overall rankings by College Football News.

Despite showing improvement and forcing its game at Mississippi State into overtime, Auburn went on to extend its losing streak to five games and lowered them from No. 39 to No. 50.

This week’s opponent, Texas A&M, is three places higher at No. 47. Both Auburn and Texas A&M are 3-6, 1-5 against SEC competition, and both are riding five-game losing streaks.

SEC Ranking: No. 13

The loss to Mississippi State also dropped Auburn in the SEC rankings as well, from No. 10 in the conference to No. 13, just one spot better than bottom-dweller Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State stays at No. 7 following its defeat of Auburn, and Texas A&M climbed to No. 11 from No. 13 despite losing a home tilt to Florida.

Bowl Projection: Missing Out

Time is running out for the Tigers to claim a spot in bowl season.

As it sits now, Auburn will need to win each of its final three games in order to earn that magic sixth win of the season that will grant them bowl eligibility. Auburn has a chance to do it, with two winnable games against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

However, as manageable as its remaining schedule is, College Football News does not see them winning out, thus meaning that Auburn will end its season during the final weekend of the month.

