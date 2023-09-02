Auburn football vs. UMass: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn (0-0) hosts UMass (1-0) on Saturday for the season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The much-anticipated debut of Hugh Freeze is set to take place on Saturday when his Auburn Tigers squad hosts the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
At face value, Auburn should have zero issues with UMass, but the Minutemen have one game under its belt. Last weekend, UMass defeated New Mexico State, 41-30 despite being outgained 470-389 in the yards department. Freeze, who has gotten to know the Minutemen during his time at Liberty, says that they have improved under head coach Don Brown.
Well, I played them every year. I saw a drastic improvement last year under Coach (Don) Brown. I have great respect for him. I think he is one of the best defensive play callers in the country. Last year their record was atrocious, and they had a top 10 defense in the country. Now they have added 27 transfers, most from Power 5 schools. I thought they looked quite different. New Mexico State is not an easy place to go play, and they took care of the football and did not turn it over. They got turnovers. They capitalized on turnovers. They threw the ball effectively, which they have not done in four years that I’ve played them. I think defensively they play just as hard as any team in the country, and you combine that with Coach Brown’s systems, which are very chaotic and very hard to identify where your offense is at times. They will create negative plays with that. That was a big challenge for us last year when we played them up at UMass. They created a lot of negative plays against us. We managed to score enough points to win the game, but it was a challenge. They have our full attention.
Below is a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s season-opener with UMass, which includes a broadcast guide, injury report, and players of note.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against UMass.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn injury report
WR Koy Moore
Ankle
Probable
WR Ja’Varrius Johnson
Mouth
Probable
Undisclosed
Questionable
RB Brian Battie
Foot
Questionable
WR Cam Brown
Hamstring
Questionable
WR Nick Mardner
Undisclosed
Questionable
WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.
Shoulder
Out
UMass injury report
RB Tim Baldwin Jr.
Undisclosed
Questionable
Auburn's players to watch
WR Shane Hooks
Jack Elijah McAllister
CB DJ James
UMass players to watch
QB Taisun Phommachanh
10-17, 192 yards
RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams
15 carries, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns
3 catches, 65 yards
S Tyler Rudolph
8 tackles, 1 sack
DE Zukudo Igwenagu
5 tackles, 1 sack