Auburn football vs. UMass: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Taylor Jones
Auburn (0-0) hosts UMass (1-0) on Saturday for the season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The much-anticipated debut of Hugh Freeze is set to take place on Saturday when his Auburn Tigers squad hosts the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

At face value, Auburn should have zero issues with UMass, but the Minutemen have one game under its belt. Last weekend, UMass defeated New Mexico State, 41-30 despite being outgained 470-389 in the yards department. Freeze, who has gotten to know the Minutemen during his time at Liberty, says that they have improved under head coach Don Brown.

Well, I played them every year. I saw a drastic improvement last year under Coach (Don) Brown. I have great respect for him. I think he is one of the best defensive play callers in the country. Last year their record was atrocious, and they had a top 10 defense in the country. Now they have added 27 transfers, most from Power 5 schools. I thought they looked quite different. New Mexico State is not an easy place to go play, and they took care of the football and did not turn it over. They got turnovers. They capitalized on turnovers. They threw the ball effectively, which they have not done in four years that I’ve played them. I think defensively they play just as hard as any team in the country, and you combine that with Coach Brown’s systems, which are very chaotic and very hard to identify where your offense is at times. They will create negative plays with that. That was a big challenge for us last year when we played them up at UMass. They created a lot of negative plays against us. We managed to score enough points to win the game, but it was a challenge. They have our full attention.

Below is a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s season-opener with UMass, which includes a broadcast guide, injury report, and players of note.

How to watch Saturday's game

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against UMass.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

 

Auburn injury report

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics
WR Koy Moore

Ankle

Probable

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Mouth

Probable

QB Robby Ashford

Undisclosed

Questionable

RB Brian Battie

Foot

Questionable

WR Cam Brown

Hamstring

Questionable

WR Nick Mardner

Undisclosed

Questionable

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Shoulder

Out

 

UMass injury report

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
RB Tim Baldwin Jr.

Undisclosed

Questionable

 

Auburn's players to watch

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics
UMass players to watch

Meg Potter/Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • QB Taisun Phommachanh

    • 10-17, 192 yards

  • RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams

    • 15 carries, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns

  • WR Anthony Simpson

    • 3 catches, 65 yards

  • S Tyler Rudolph

    • 8 tackles, 1 sack

  • DE Zukudo Igwenagu

    • 5 tackles, 1 sack

