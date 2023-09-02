Auburn football vs. UMass: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn (0-0) hosts UMass (1-0) on Saturday for the season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The much-anticipated debut of Hugh Freeze is set to take place on Saturday when his Auburn Tigers squad hosts the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

At face value, Auburn should have zero issues with UMass, but the Minutemen have one game under its belt. Last weekend, UMass defeated New Mexico State, 41-30 despite being outgained 470-389 in the yards department. Freeze, who has gotten to know the Minutemen during his time at Liberty, says that they have improved under head coach Don Brown.

Well, I played them every year. I saw a drastic improvement last year under Coach (Don) Brown. I have great respect for him. I think he is one of the best defensive play callers in the country. Last year their record was atrocious, and they had a top 10 defense in the country. Now they have added 27 transfers, most from Power 5 schools. I thought they looked quite different. New Mexico State is not an easy place to go play, and they took care of the football and did not turn it over. They got turnovers. They capitalized on turnovers. They threw the ball effectively, which they have not done in four years that I’ve played them. I think defensively they play just as hard as any team in the country, and you combine that with Coach Brown’s systems, which are very chaotic and very hard to identify where your offense is at times. They will create negative plays with that. That was a big challenge for us last year when we played them up at UMass. They created a lot of negative plays against us. We managed to score enough points to win the game, but it was a challenge. They have our full attention.

Below is a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s season-opener with UMass, which includes a broadcast guide, injury report, and players of note.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game against UMass.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Auburn injury report

WR Koy Moore Ankle Probable WR Ja’Varrius Johnson Mouth Probable QB Robby Ashford Undisclosed Questionable RB Brian Battie Foot Questionable WR Cam Brown Hamstring Questionable WR Nick Mardner Undisclosed Questionable WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. Shoulder Out

UMass injury report

RB Tim Baldwin Jr. Undisclosed Questionable

Auburn's players to watch

QB Payton Thorne

RB Jarquez Hunter

WR Shane Hooks

Jack Elijah McAllister

CB DJ James

UMass players to watch

QB Taisun Phommachanh 10-17, 192 yards

RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams 15 carries, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns

WR Anthony Simpson 3 catches, 65 yards

S Tyler Rudolph 8 tackles, 1 sack

DE Zukudo Igwenagu 5 tackles, 1 sack



