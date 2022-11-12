Auburn Football vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn plays Texas A&M on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers return to the Plains this Saturday to host Texas A&M for its final SEC home game of the season. The game will be interesting, because of how similar each storyline is.

Both teams need to win in order to take one step closer to bowl eligibility, and to snap an excruciating five-game losing streak. Both Auburn and Texas A&M believe that they can win, but, only one team can.

Below, you will find key information that you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and the Aggies, including an injury report, players to watch, and a watch and listening guide for the game.

How to watch/listen to Saturday's game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M injury report

AUBURN

QB Zach Calzada

Shoulder

Out for the season

RB Jordon Ingram

Knee

Out for the season

EDGE Eku Leota

Pectoral

Out for the season

OL Austin Troxell

Knee

Out for the season

OL Tate Johnson

Elbow

Out until late November

QB T.J. Finley

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

TEXAS A&M

OL Bryce Foster

Knee

Out for the season

QB Max Johnson

Hand

Out for Saturday’s game

OL Aki Ogunbiyi

Knee

Out for the season

WR Ainias Smith

Ankle

Out for the season

OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Ankle

Out for the season

DB Antonio Johnson

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Miles Jones

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Chase Lane

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Denver Harris

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Chris Marshall

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

OL P.J. Williams

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

QB Conner Weigman

Illness

Questionable for Saturday’s game

Players to Watch

AUBURN

  • QB [autotag]Robby Ashford[/autotag]

  • RB [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag]

  • WR [autotag]Ja’varrius Johnson[/autotag]

  • LB [autotag]Derick Hall[/autotag]

TEXAS A&M

  • RB Devone Achane

  • WR Evan Stewart

  • WR Moose Muhammad

  • LB Chris Russell

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories