Auburn Football vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
Auburn plays Texas A&M on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers return to the Plains this Saturday to host Texas A&M for its final SEC home game of the season. The game will be interesting, because of how similar each storyline is.
Both teams need to win in order to take one step closer to bowl eligibility, and to snap an excruciating five-game losing streak. Both Auburn and Texas A&M believe that they can win, but, only one team can.
Below, you will find key information that you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and the Aggies, including an injury report, players to watch, and a watch and listening guide for the game.
How to watch/listen to Saturday's game at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Auburn Sports Network
Auburn vs. Texas A&M injury report
AUBURN
QB Zach Calzada
Shoulder
Out for the season
RB Jordon Ingram
Knee
Out for the season
EDGE Eku Leota
Pectoral
Out for the season
OL Austin Troxell
Knee
Out for the season
OL Tate Johnson
Elbow
Out until late November
QB T.J. Finley
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
TEXAS A&M
OL Bryce Foster
Knee
Out for the season
QB Max Johnson
Hand
Out for Saturday’s game
OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Knee
Out for the season
WR Ainias Smith
Ankle
Out for the season
OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
Ankle
Out for the season
DB Antonio Johnson
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Miles Jones
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
WR Chase Lane
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Denver Harris
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
WR Chris Marshall
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
OL P.J. Williams
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
QB Conner Weigman
Illness
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Players to Watch
AUBURN
QB [autotag]Robby Ashford[/autotag]
RB [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag]
WR [autotag]Ja’varrius Johnson[/autotag]
LB [autotag]Derick Hall[/autotag]
TEXAS A&M
RB Devone Achane
WR Evan Stewart
WR Moose Muhammad
LB Chris Russell