Auburn Football vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

The Auburn Tigers return to the Plains this Saturday to host Texas A&M for its final SEC home game of the season. The game will be interesting, because of how similar each storyline is.

Both teams need to win in order to take one step closer to bowl eligibility, and to snap an excruciating five-game losing streak. Both Auburn and Texas A&M believe that they can win, but, only one team can.

Below, you will find key information that you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and the Aggies, including an injury report, players to watch, and a watch and listening guide for the game.

How to watch/listen to Saturday's game at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

Auburn vs. Texas A&M injury report

AUBURN

QB Zach Calzada Shoulder Out for the season RB Jordon Ingram Knee Out for the season EDGE Eku Leota Pectoral Out for the season OL Austin Troxell Knee Out for the season OL Tate Johnson Elbow Out until late November QB T.J. Finley Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game

TEXAS A&M

OL Bryce Foster Knee Out for the season QB Max Johnson Hand Out for Saturday’s game OL Aki Ogunbiyi Knee Out for the season WR Ainias Smith Ankle Out for the season OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko Ankle Out for the season DB Antonio Johnson Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Miles Jones Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Chase Lane Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Denver Harris Suspension Out for Saturday’s game WR Chris Marshall Suspension Out for Saturday’s game OL P.J. Williams Suspension Out for Saturday’s game QB Conner Weigman Illness Questionable for Saturday’s game

Players to Watch

AUBURN

QB [autotag]Robby Ashford[/autotag]

RB [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag]

WR [autotag]Ja’varrius Johnson[/autotag]

LB [autotag]Derick Hall[/autotag]

TEXAS A&M

RB Devone Achane

WR Evan Stewart

WR Moose Muhammad

LB Chris Russell

