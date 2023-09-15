Auburn football vs. Samford: Our scouting report, score prediction for the FCS test

AUBURN — Auburn football is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

The Tigers, who are coming off an ugly road win over Cal in Week 2, are back home in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) to take on Samford (1-1), an FCS foe that went 11-2 last season and had its 2022 campaign come to an end against North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the Division I-FCS Playoffs.

Saturday's meeting with the Bulldogs will be Auburn's last test before SEC play begins. The Tigers (2-0) are still ironing things out, including what the rotation at quarterback looks like between Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford; the duo combined for a measly 94 passing yards against Cal.

"It's not all the quarterbacks," coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. "... Our receivers have got to improve, running their correct routes at the correct depth so that the timing is right. There's just a lot of work to be done and hopefully we're improving on that this week and we see a better product in the passing game this Saturday."

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the matchup:

Michael Hiers a talented quarterback

Unranked by the 247Sports Composite coming out of Briarwood Christian School near Birmingham, Samford quarterback Michael Hiers spent two years at Murray State − he redshirted in 2018 and appeared in two games in 2019 − before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Hiers, who played two seasons at Northwest Mississippi and threw for 4,519 yards and 34 touchdowns in 18 starts, then made the move to join the Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season. He lit the stat sheet up in his first year at Samford, completing 76.1% of his passes for 3,544 yards and 36 touchdowns. Those numbers ranked first, sixth and fourth in FCS, respectively.

He's off to a similar start in 2023, already up to 690 passing yards and six touchdowns through two games. He has yet to toss an interception this season.

Samford's heavy passing attack

Because Hiers is one of the best quarterbacks at his level, Samford leans on him heavily. That's reflected in the team's run-pass balance.

The Bulldogs have run 134 offensive plays this season, and only 31.3% of those snaps have featured a running back carrying the football. For perspective, Auburn ran 124 plays across Weeks 1-2, and 42.7% of those reps saw a running back log a rush.

Three-year starter mans middle on defense

Senior linebacker Noah Martin is the most productive defender Samford has. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Tennessee native leads the Bulldogs in total tackles with 21, which is nine more than his closest teammate.

And that's nothing new for Martin, who is amid his third year as a starter and his fourth season overall with the Bulldogs. Martin collected a team-high 92 tackles in 2022 and added a sack, an interception and a quarterback hit. Of his 92 tackles, 7.5 were behind the line of scrimmage.

Score prediction

Auburn 35, Samford 7: The Bulldogs are a good FCS team, but that's exactly what they are: An FCS team. Auburn's offense should bounce back after its putrid performance against Cal and handle Samford with some ease. Hiers does his thing, but the talent disparity between the two sides is too much for the Bulldogs.

What channel is Auburn vs. Samford?

The game will be on ESPN+. (Here’s a link for how to stream it live)

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

