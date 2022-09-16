Auburn football vs. Penn State prediction: My final score pick, scouting report

AUBURN — The parallels between Penn State and Auburn football have somehow increased since they last met.

Both historically prominent programs with a dash of Little Brother Syndrome within their respective conferences, they dueled in front of a Happy Valley whiteout in September 2021. The Nittany Lions won an exciting 28-20 game. The teams went their separate ways, seemingly equipped for successful seasons.

Auburn was 6-2 and crushing Mississippi State 28-3 a few weeks later. An SEC Championship was plausible. The lead disappeared. So did the Tigers' momentum. They lost five consecutive games, finishing 6-7. Penn State was 5-0, ranked No. 4 in the country and leading 17-3 at No. 3 Iowa. That, too, fell apart. Penn State finished 7-6.

The only difference? Auburn's disappointing season landed coach Bryan Harsin on the hot seat. Penn State's landed James Franklin a 10-year contract extension.

Now they meet again Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) in Jordan-Hare Stadium to cap the home-and-home. Auburn (2-0) needs a win more than No. 23 Penn State (2-0).

For Auburn football, Take 2 vs. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford

Clifford shredded Auburn last season, completing 28 of 32 passes, and 87.5% mark that was 25% above his season average.

The sixth-year senior is 61% this season with five touchdowns and an interception. He isn't an exceptional QB, as evidenced by fans' eagerness to see five-star freshman Drew Allar, but his success last year coupled with Auburn's coverage issues make Clifford a concern.

Penn State is No. 19 in the country with 323 passing yards per game but No. 60 with 7.8 yards per attempt, so the Nittany Lions will likely avoid Auburn's No. 11 run defense and lean heavily on quick passes − an early Auburn vice.

QB1:Can TJ Finley reprogram himself to save Auburn football again?

FILM STUDYAuburn football: This area of Tigers' pass coverage is bad omen before Penn State game

Penn State's rotating offensive line vulnerable to sacks from Auburn's DL

The Nittany Lions have allowed six sacks through two games − more than any other Big Ten team.

Story continues

Penn State's offensive line, like Auburn's, faced plenty of skepticism this offseason. A seven-man rotation has been established, with Juice Scruggs owning the reps at center, Olu Fashanu at left tackle and Sal Wormley at right guard. Left guard and right tackle are the revolving doors.

Fashanu and Scruggs have been solid, allowing one quarterback pressure in 260 combined snaps. The other five have allowed 18 QB pressures combined (4% of snaps). Auburn's elite defensive front must dominate to give the Tigers a chance.

Led by breakout five-star freshman Nick Singleton, Penn State is No. 44 in FBS in yards per carry (5.03) but No. 88 in rushing attempts per game (33), and 10th in the Big Ten. Speaking of similarities with Auburn: Last year, Franklin said there were times he needed to remind offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to run the ball more, according to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. The leading trend that got Auburn OC Mike Bobo fired was not leaning enough on running back Tank Bigsby − including in the Penn State game.

Penn State's defense leans on secondary

So is it Tank time this year for Auburn? Maybe. Penn State allows 3.33 yards per carry, which ranks 53rd nationally but 11th in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions like to use lots of defensive backs in their formations, which is especially utilitarian given they lack depth at linebacker. Safeties Keaton Ellis and Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. lead the way; they've combined for 22 tackles and nine pass breakups. Expect dime and even quarter defensive looks from new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Auburn vs. Penn State: Score prediction

Penn State 31, Auburn 27: Another close game, another Penn State victory. Auburn hasn't proven that it has the juice at key skill positions.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. Penn State score prediction, scouting report