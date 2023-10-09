Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV channel announced

AUBURN — The kickoff time and television assignment for Auburn football's game against Ole Miss has been announced.

The Tigers will welcome the Rebels to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Auburn has only lost to Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) twice at home since 2000, with the Rebels earning victories in 2003 and 2015. The Tigers (3-2, 0-2) have 15 of the last 20 contests in the series, regardless of venue.

Ole Miss will have extra time to prepare for Auburn, as the Rebels are on an open week following their victory over Arkansas in Week 6. The Tigers, meanwhile, will go on the road to take on LSU (4-2, 3-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: What is game time, TV channel?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

