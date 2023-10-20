Auburn football vs. Ole Miss: Our scouting report, score prediction versus Kiffin, Rebels

AUBURN — Fans won't have to search too hard to find storylines for Auburn football's game against Ole Miss.

The Tigers and Rebels are set to square off at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was hired on the Plains 11 months ago, spent five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-16 before he resigned surrounded by scandal in 2017. It took him five years to break back into the Southeastern Conference, as he spent a handful of years at Liberty before landing at Auburn.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, has connections to the Tigers. Rumors swirled this offseason about who Auburn was zeroing in on to be its next coach, and Kiffin's name popped up countless times. He ultimately decided to stay at Ole Miss and the Tigers hired Freeze.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the matchup:

The threat of Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart is in his second year starting for the Rebels, as he led the team to an 8-5 record in 2022 by completing 62.4% of his 362 passes for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. He and LSU's Jayden Daniels were the only two SEC quarterbacks with at least 2,900 passing yards and more than 600 rushing yards last season.

Dart is on track to have a similar or better stat line in 2023, already up to 1,638 passing yards and 302 rushing yards through the regular season's first six games. He threw four touchdowns against the same LSU defense Auburn's offense struggled against.

A point of optimism for the Tigers, though, is that Dart's road numbers aren't as good compared to what he produces at home. Dart has played four games in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this year and boasts a 66.7% completion percentage to go along with 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hasn't thrown an interception at home.

Dart has thrown two picks in two road games. His completion percentage is also a full seven points lower away from home and he averages approximately 26 less passing yards and 1.5 less passing touchdowns a game.

Quinshon Judkins not as prolific, but still dangerous

Through six games last season, running back Quinshon Judkins had 581 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and was averaging 6.1 yards a carry. He finished the campaign even stronger and was the SEC Freshman of the Year.

The numbers this year haven't been quite as gaudy — 443 rushing yards, six touchdowns and 4.1 yards a carry — but he's still a dangerous weapon and a big piece to Ole Miss' offense. He has the ninth-most rushing yards in the conference and among RBs in the SEC, he ranks No. 9 in runs of 10 or more yards.

Ole Miss also has Ulysses Bentley IV in the backfield to spell Judkins. The former SMU star is up to 275 rushing yards and three TDs. He averages 7.4 yards a carry, which is tied for No. 11 in the country.

Another porous pass defense

Just as LSU struggled against the pass, Ole Miss has had issues defending it as well.

The Rebels have allowed 261.5 passing yards a game in 2023. That mark ranks 114th amongst 133 programs and it's only 5.1 yards better than the Bayou Bengals.

Auburn couldn't make LSU pay for its shoddy pass defense. It'll have another chance at it against Ole Miss.

Auburn football score prediction versus Ole Miss

Ole Miss 38, Auburn 28: The Tigers have played better at home this season than they have on the road, so don't expect a blow out. The Rebels are still the more talented team, however, and that should materialize over the course of four quarters.

