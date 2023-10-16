Auburn football vs. Mississippi State: Game time, TV channel announced

AUBURN — The kickoff time and television assignment for Auburn football's matchup with Mississippi State has been announced.

The Tigers (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will host the Bulldogs in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28 (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn leads the all-time series with MSU, 62-31-3, and is 7-3 in the previous 10 games played on Pat Dye Field. The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3) have, however, taken two of the last four games at Jordan-Hare.

Before the programs meet one another, Auburn will play Ole Miss at home Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN) and Mississippi State will go on the road to take on Arkansas that same day. Senior quarterback Will Rogers has completed 61.4% of his passes this season for 1,275 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Auburn football vs. Mississippi State: What is game time, TV channel?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

SILVA: Auburn football couldn't pass vs. LSU. Is there anyone the Tigers can throw on?

REPORT CARD: Handing out grades to Auburn football in loss at LSU: Just how bad was it for the Tigers?

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. Mississippi State: TV channel, game time