Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: Score updates from penultimate regular-season game

AUBURN — Plenty of attention from around the state shifts to the Iron Bowl once the calendar flips to November, but Auburn football will be looking to score one more win before taking on coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide on Nov. 25.

The Tigers will host New Mexico State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn heads into the matchup against the Aggies riding a three-game winning streak, with victories coming over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

New Mexico State, meanwhile, hasn't lost since Sept. 23. The Aggies most recently topped Western Kentucky in Week 11, running for 236 yards on 36 attempts against the Hilltoppers.

'A WHOLE-FAMILY DECISION': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

PASS RUSH: Auburn football's Jalen McLeod is finally healthy, and that's bad news for opposing QBs

Auburn football tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13), offensive linemen Lineman Gunner Britton (53) and Jeremiah Wright (77) during a game between the Tigers and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2023.

What time channel, is Auburn football's game vs. New Mexico State?

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn football score vs. New Mexico State: Live score updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: Live score updates for Tigers