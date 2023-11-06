Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: Game time, TV channel announced

AUBURN — Auburn football will cap the regular season with the Iron Bowl, of course, but first the Tigers are hosting New Mexico State for a tuneup in Week 12.

The Tigers will welcome the Aggies to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 18 (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn has a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series against New Mexico State, with the latest win coming in 2012. The Aggies also fell to the Tigers in 2007 and 1993.

Auburn will go on the road to play Arkansas in search of its third consecutive SEC win before matching up with New Mexico State. The Aggies, meanwhile, will take a trip to Western Kentucky for the first time in the program's history.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, game time