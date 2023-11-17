Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: Our scouting report, score prediction for Aggies

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze may not want to admit it, but it's human nature.

The Tigers officially hired Freeze on Nov. 28, 2022. Two days prior, Freeze and his former employer — Liberty — hosted New Mexico State. The Flames were heavy favorites in the game, but the Aggies took advantage of the Auburn smoke surrounding Freeze and trounced Liberty, 49-14.

Freeze now has a chance to get back at the team who ended his tenure with the Flames in bitter fashion, as the Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are set to welcome New Mexico State (8-3, 6-1 C-USA) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). It's the fourth time the programs will play each other, with the latest matchup being an Auburn win in 2012. The Tigers have a 3-0 all-time record against the Aggies.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for Auburn's tuneup ahead of the Iron Bowl:

'A WHOLE-FAMILY DECISION': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

PASS RUSH: Auburn football's Jalen McLeod is finally healthy, and that's bad news for opposing QBs

Historic season for New Mexico State

For the first time in nearly six decades, New Mexico State has won more than seven games in a single season. The Aggies and coach Jerry Kill are already up to eight victories, and they've still got regular-season matchups with Auburn and Jacksonville State coming up, plus the conference championship against Liberty.

New Mexico State has won nine or more games only once in the school's history — the Aggies went a perfect 11-0 in 1960 under coach Warren Woodson. Kill's 15-9 record through his first 24 games with the program is the best start an Aggies coach has had since Woodson's first couple of years in the late 1950s.

QB Diego Pavia makes the offense go

One of the better Group of Five quarterbacks in the country, senior quarterback Diego Pavia can do it through the air and on the ground. His 205.2 passing yards per game and 19 passing touchdowns aren't the most eye-popping numbers in the world, but his average of 64.1 rushing yards makes him a unique threat.

Pavia's legs allow New Mexico State to boast the nation's No. 10 rushing offense with 205.9 yards a game. The Aggies average 6.0 yards per carry, which ranks No. 3 in the country behind LSU and Oregon. Pavia is, however, dealing with an injury. Kill told reporters Wednesday that his quarterback is "day-to-day."

"It's just going to be a deal where we'll see as the week goes on," Kill said, via KTSM's Sam Guzman. "But he did practice today. Was he full speed? No, but he's a unique kid. He'll do everything he can to play, but we've got some other things we can do and so forth. We'll see how it all works out throughout the week."

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Monte Watkins a big-play threat

Redshirt sophomore Monte Watkins originally wanted to play cornerback as a freshman at TCU before he was converted to running back. He transferred to New Mexico State in January 2022 and had a limited role with the Aggies last season before breaking out as a home run hitter this season.

Watkins is averaging 10.8 yards per carry on 49 attempts this season. His 531 rushing yards are second on the team to Pavia's 822, though there are two other players — RBs Star Thomas and Jomani Jones — with more carries than Watkins.

Auburn football vs. New Mexico State: Score prediction

Auburn 34, New Mexico State 13: The Tigers should be able to convincingly handle the Aggies. Auburn's defense keeps New Mexico State's offense at bay for the majority of the game, but some garbage-time scores late with backups on the field makes the final score appear closer than the game actually turns out to be. The Tigers head into the Iron Bowl winners of four consecutive games.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football, New Mexico State: Score prediction, scouting report