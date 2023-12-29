Auburn football vs. Maryland: Score prediction and scouting report for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With such a recent emphasis on the College Football Playoff, bowl games across the country have lost some luster over the years.

But there's a few reasons why Auburn football's matchup with Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Music City Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC) should mean something to the Tigers. Chief among those is that Auburn can secure a winning season for the first time since 2020.

If the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) lose and finish with a 6-7 record, it'll be the third straight season in which they've finished under .500. That hasn't happened since they went a combined 11-20-2 from 1975-77.

A victory over the Terrapins would also end coach Hugh Freeze's first year at the helm on a high note after Auburn was inexplicably blown out by New Mexico State in Week 12 and let a signature win over Alabama slip through its fingers in the Iron Bowl.

Who will replace Taulia Tagovailoa for Maryland football?

After becoming the Big Ten's all-time passing leader with 11,256 air yards in a Maryland uniform, fifth-year senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa won't be leading the Terrapins onto the field one last time.

Tagovailoa became one of Maryland's bowl opt outs Dec. 19, coach Mike Locksley announced. The younger brother of former Alabama QB and current Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia began his collegiate career as a four-star freshman at Alabama before he transferred and joined the Terrapins in May 2020.

Locksley said both redshirt sophomore Billy Edwards Jr. and freshman Cameron Edge will play QB against Auburn. They've combined to complete six of their 13 passes this season for 20 yards and an interception. They've also added 30 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Edwards himself has six rushing scores.

An array of receiving options

Tagovailoa's passing prowess allowed for Maryland's receivers to post some impressive numbers, but it's been a pretty even attack for the Terrapins in 2023. Jeshaun Jones is averaging 62.3 receiving yards per game, which ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten. Tai Felton (60.3) ranks No. 5 and Kaden Prather (50.8) ranks No. 15.

Corey Dyches, a redshirt junior tight end who hit the portal Dec. 4, ranks No. 19 at 44.6.

But losing Tagovailoa will surely muddy the passing game for Maryland. The Terrapins could lean more on running back Roman Hemby, who finished the regular season with 951 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Maryland's opportunistic defense

The Terrapins had a middle-of-the-pack defense in the Big Ten this season — they currently rank No. 8 in the conference with an average of 336.9 yards surrendered per game — but that number sits top-35 nationally. The Tigers, for comparison, are at No. 50.

Maryland couples that staunch defense with 15 interceptions. Senior defensive back Tarheeb Still leads the Terrapins with five INTs, but he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Dec. 4 and won't play against the Tigers. Glendon Miller is next up with three picks.

Auburn football vs. Maryland: Score prediction

Auburn 31, Maryland 24: The Tigers do enough to get by the Terrapins, who miss Tagovailoa as they struggle to move the ball as effectively as usual. It's a close game, but Auburn's defense protects the lead in the end and the Tigers leave Nashville with their first winning season since 2020.

