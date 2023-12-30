Auburn football vs. Maryland: Live updates from the Music City Bowl in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn football has a chance to finish above .500 for the first time since 2020 if it can score a win over Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

The Tigers haven't played in over a month, with their last game being a gut-wrenching loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25. The last time coach Hugh Freeze's team picked up a victory was at Arkansas on Nov. 11, when Auburn (6-6, 3-5 SEC) demolished the Razorbacks, 48-10.

Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten), meanwhile, last took a win over Rutgers on Nov. 25. The Terrapins lost five of their final seven regular-season games after they began the 2023 campaign 5-0 with wins over Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana.

What time channel, is Auburn football's game vs. Maryland?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: ABC

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

