Auburn football vs. LSU: Our scouting report, score prediction for the trip to Baton Rouge

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is excited about playing LSU.

Freeze and his team will get another chance to knock off a ranked opponent after they fell agonizingly short of upsetting No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 30. The Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) have had a chance to stew on the missed opportunity, too, as they had their open week in Week 6 and will be a 14 days removed from the matchup with the Bulldogs come kickoff versus the Bayou Bengals (4-2, 3-1).

LSU, meanwhile, held on late against Missouri on Oct. 7. Coach Brian Kelly's team has an offense few have been better than in 2023, but also a defense that's struggled to stop just about anybody through the first half of the season.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the matchup on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN):

Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels

Freeze made things simple talking about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels: "If he's not in the Heisman discussion, there's a problem," the coach said Monday.

Daniels has found success under Kelly at LSU since he transferred in from Arizona State in March 2022, but he's really taken a step up this season. The former Wildcat has completed 72.9% of his 181 pass attempts so far, racking up 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also added 422 yards on and four scores on the ground.

"I think our D-Line has got to keep him closed in that pocket," senior safety Jaylin Simpson said when asked how to best defend Daniels. "We can’t let him escape too many times. I mean, he’s a great athlete, so he’s probably going to escape a few times throughout the game. But us, for the DB group, if he does get out, we've just got to plaster (and) stay with our man or whatever coverage we’re in. ...

"But dude is good. I like how he plays. He’s real tough. He gets hit a lot and he gets right back up. He’s a tough player, and he’s got tough receivers around him."

LSU's putrid defense

With an offense as proficient as LSU's − the Tigers average 548.3 yards a game, which is good for No. 3 in the country and is the best mark in the SEC by nearly 50 yards − how has Kelly's squad already lost two games?

The answer starts with the defense. LSU is surrendering an average 445.7 yards, a number that ranks last in the conference and puts the Tigers amongst the likes of Florida International (445.1) and Stanford (445.2). LSU has allowed its previous three opponents − Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri − to score 31, 55 and 39 points, respectively.

Through the air specifically, the Tigers are letting opponents rack up 285.3 yards per game. That bodes well for an Auburn offense that hasn't thrown for more than 100 yards against a Power Five opponents since October 2022.

Beware of Malik Nabers

Junior receiver Malik Nabers is one of the best receivers in the country, as the 6-foot Louisiana native has already hauled in 46 catches for 471 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nabers is averaging 128.5 yards per game by himself. Auburn is averaging 156.2 passing yards as a team.

Score prediction

LSU 38, Auburn 27: Freeze's Tigers are able to get some things going against a suspect LSU defense, but the Bayou Bengals and Daniels prove to be a bit too talented to contain. Auburn does, however, eclipse 100 passing yards, giving it some positive momentum for the second half of the season.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

