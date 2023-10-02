Auburn football vs. LSU: Game time, TV channel announced
OPELIKA — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze now knows approximately what time he'll have to lead his team into Baton Rouge in a couple weeks.
The Tigers will kickoff against the Bayou Bengals in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14 either at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The networks will officially decide the exact game time Saturday after the Week 6 games are completed. Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) has an open week and LSU (3-2, 2-1) will go on the road to face undefeated Missouri.
Aside from a win in 2021, Auburn hasn't won on the road against LSU since 1999. Coach Brian Kelly and LSU beat Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium last season, 21-17, despite the home Tigers scoring the game's first 17 points.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 6 p.m. CT OR 6:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN OR SEC Network
Venue: Tiger Stadium
