Auburn football vs. Georgia: Game time, TV channel announced

AUBURN — One of Auburn football's toughest test of 2023 will come in the afternoon.

The Tigers are set to welcome No. 1 Georgia to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 30 (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). Auburn has lost nine of its last ten matchups with the Bulldogs, with the latest victory coming at home in 2017. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns and running back Kerryon Johnson sliced Georgia up for 172 rushing yards on 32 carries. The Bulldogs' running backs averaged 2.1 yards per carry.

Georgia (3-0) will host UAB in Week 4 before traveling to Auburn. The Tigers (3-0), meanwhile, will take a trip to College Station to play Texas A&M on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

