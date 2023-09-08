Auburn football vs. Cal: Our scouting report, score prediction for the trip out west

AUBURN — For the first time ever, Auburn football and Cal will play one another.

The Tigers don't often travel to California, and their history when they do isn't pretty. Auburn is 0-3 all-time in the Golden State, with losses coming against Santa Clara in 1936, USC in 2002 and Florida State in the 2014 BCS championship game.

Coach Hugh Freeze is hoping to buck that trend Saturday (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), but there's some obstacles in his way, including a kickoff time that's tied for the latest in Auburn history.

"I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast," Freeze said Monday. "... (But) me complaining or not embracing it is not the proper response. ... I think it creates some challenges, but this will be a good test for all of us: coaches, training staff, nutritionists, strength staff, support staff, players.

"How do we handle (ourselves) if things are a little uncomfortable or it's not exactly the way we want it?"

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for Saturday's matchup:

CONNECTIONS: 'Big brother, little brother': Matchup with Cal will be reunion for Auburn's Payton Thorne

AUBURN FOOTBALL: Will Tigers continue to use a two-QB system? Hugh Freeze: 'We need them both'

Jaydn Ott to test Auburn football's run defense

Auburn football got torched on the ground on the opening drive against UMass, surrendering a combined 76 rushing yards to running back Kay'Ron Adams and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. The defense shored up some after that, allowing 87 yards the rest of the way, but the Minutemen still averaged 5.4 yards a carry over that stretch.

Cal will pose an even tougher threat, especially with former four-star recruit Jaydn Ott in the backfield: "He's one of the best ones I've seen," Freeze said of Ott. "... I think the tailback is really, really special."

Ott rumbled for 188 yards on 20 carries in the Golden Bears' season-opening win over North Texas. He also picked up two touchdowns and hauled in a 13-yard pass, with nine of those yards coming after the catch.

Will Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford continue to have a role?

If you take Freeze at his word, the answer to this question is yes.

"I think every game plan is different," Freeze said. "I just think (Robby Ashford is) super talented, and I think there's a lot of things we can do with him. I know people in this world and day in time (think) you can't play two quarterbacks. Well, I don't know, maybe they're right. But we're 1-0. And if we go 2-0 doing it, we'll keep doing it."

Ashford, the backup quarterback to Payton Thorne who rushed for three first-half touchdowns as a red-zone weapon against UMass, provides an instant spark with his legs. The question now becomes whether or not he can show enough with his arm to keep defenses honest; that should be tested against a Cal team that forced three interceptions in Week 1.

T O G E T H E R 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6lpu95mro2 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 5, 2023

Auburn football secondary getting healthier

Three defensive backs missed Auburn's game against the Minutemen: Nehemiah Pritchett, JD Rhym and Caleb Wooden. All three were participants at Tuesday's practice, but their statuses for Saturday aren't clear.

True freshman Kayin Lee, who drew praise from teammates and coaches all throughout the offseason, started and played 31 snaps in Pritchett's place; junior college signee Champ Anthony saw 24 reps.

They held their own — especially Anthony, who earned a coverage grade of 68.0 from Pro Football Focus — but the return of a veteran in Pritchett would make Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts feel a bit better on the backend, especially when he sends blitzes or loads up against the run and leaves his defensive backs to fend for themselves on an island.

Score prediction

Auburn 31, Cal 28: The Tigers squeak by the Golden Bears to secure their first win in the state of California. It's Jaydn Ott who keeps Cal in the game, punishing an Auburn defense without starting linebacker Austin Keys, who will be out for "a while" with a thumb injury. The Tigers play both quarterbacks — Thorne and Ashford — and each has a clean game to help Auburn's offense do just enough to pick up the victory.

What channel is Auburn vs. Cal?

The game will be on ESPN and can be streamed on Fubo. (Click here for a free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. Cal: Scouting report, score prediction