Auburn football vs. Cal: Who did the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew pick to win it?

Auburn football takes a trip to the West Coast to take on Cal for the first time at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Here is how ESPN's "College GameDay" pickers, consisting of Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and celebrity guest picker Joe Namath, picked the matchup between Auburn and Cal.

Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, defeated UMass 59-14 last weekend to open its season. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford accounted for three of the Tigers' six rushing touchdowns in his special-package offensive role while starter Payton Thorne passed for a score. Auburn rolled up 492 yards and held UMass to 301.

Auburn last ventured to play on the West Coast since falling to Florida State in the 2013 BCS national championship game in Pasadena, California.

The Cal Bears also put up big points in last weekend's opener, defeating North Texas 58-21.

Lee Corso: Cal

Kirk Herbstreit: Auburn

Desmond Howard: Auburn

Pat McAfee: Cal

Joe Namath: Cal

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Auburn football vs. Cal: ESPN's 'College GameDay' crew predictions