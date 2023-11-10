Auburn football vs. Arkansas: Our scouting report, score prediction for pivotal SEC game

AUBURN — Auburn football's next opponent looked dead in the water in late October.

Arkansas had just been held to three points in a loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21, giving the Razorbacks their sixth consecutive defeat as coach Sam Pittman's seat warmed amid his fourth year in Fayetteville.

But then Pittman opted to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos. The Razorbacks turned around and dropped 39 points in their next outing to earn an overtime win at Florida in Week 11. Quarterback KJ Jefferson registered 347 yards from scrimmage (255 passing, 92 rushing) and totaled three touchdowns. Junior running back Rocket Sanders rumbled for 103 yards on 18 carries.

It may not be likely, but Arkansas (3-6, 1-5 SEC) can still achieve bowl eligibility by winning out. Auburn (5-4, 2-4) will get the Razorbacks' best shot.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network):

KJ Jefferson no stranger to Auburn football fans

Currently in his fifth year at Arkansas, the abilities of Jefferson are no longer a secret to anyone in the SEC, including Auburn fans.

Jefferson has started two games against the Tigers in his career, with the latest coming in a 41-27 win over former coach Bryan Harsin in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound quarterback completed 16 of his 24 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in that one. He also logged 45 rushing yards and added two TDs on the ground.

"From last year, I remember him being so big and being able to push the ball downfield," senior Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said of Jefferson on Monday. "He's been good for Arkansas so far, so I can't wait to go up against him (and) see what he has for us this year."

Jefferson ranks No. 10 in the conference in passing yards (1,802), No. 8 in completion percentage (65.2%) and No. 13 in yards per pass attempt (7.21). He's been sacked 36 times, which is tied with South Carolina's Spencer Rattler for the most in the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks leads Auburn Tigers 17-13 at halftime.

Who is interim Arkansas OC Kenny Guiton?

Quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton was elevated to interim offensive coordinator after Enos was dismissed. The former Ohio State QB first began coaching as a graduate assistant and later the wide receivers coach at Houston from 2015-18 before getting to Fayetteville in 2021. Guiton made stops at Louisiana Tech (2019) and Colorado State (2020) along the way.

Guiton was hired under former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who led the Razorbacks to the nation's No. 15 offense last season before he left to replace Garrett Riley at TCU in January. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said he believes Guiton and Briles have similarities.

"I think it’s a pretty good bet that you throw a lot of the film out (from earlier this season), unless you’re just looking at personnel," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Probably need to pull a few games from last year, in my opinion, and what they did at Florida."

Former Auburn LB, current Arkansas DC Travis Williams

Following his playing career at Auburn (2001-05) and a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams became a graduate assistant at his alma mater and has worked his way up the college football food chain to his current position.

Under his watch this season, Arkansas has the No. 9 defense scoring defense in the SEC (24.3 points per game) and surrenders an average of 339.8 yards per game, which is the fifth-best mark in the conference behind Georgia (282.2), Texas A&M (296.9), Tennessee (319.6) and Alabama (325.4).

Auburn football vs. Arkansas: Score prediction

Arkansas 24, Auburn 21: The Tigers have struggled on the road all season with the exception of their win over Vanderbilt, which came in front of a crowd that featured more Auburn fans than Commodores supporters. The Razorbacks need this game more than the Tigers, as Auburn can still reach bowl eligibility by beating New Mexico State on Nov. 18.

