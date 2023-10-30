Auburn football vs. Arkansas: Game time, TV channel announced

AUBURN — Following a win at home against Mississippi State in Week 9, Auburn football can make it two straight by beating Vanderbilt on Saturday.

If the Tigers do top the Commodores, they'll then shift their attention to making it three straight by besting Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 11 (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn is 19-12-1 against the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC), though Arkansas came into Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2022 and beat the Tigers by two scores.

Auburn (4-4, 1-4) will have the chance this time around to go on the road and leave with a victory. In the meantime before the matchup, the the Razorbacks are scheduled to play Florida in Gainesville.

Auburn football vs. Arkansas: What is game time, TV channel?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

