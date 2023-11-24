Auburn football vs. Alabama: Our scouting report, score prediction for the Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Auburn football and Alabama had polar opposite Cupcake Weeks.

The Crimson Tide destroyed Chattanooga on Saturday, winning by 56 points with quarterback Jalen Milroe sitting comfortably on the bench by halftime. The Tigers, meanwhile, found a way to lose by three scores at home to New Mexico State, a program that was previously winless against SEC competition.

But now it's time for the Iron Bowl, so throw out the records and rankings. They mean little in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where coach Nick Saban is 4-4 since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) and Alabama (10-1, 7-0) always seem to put on a show.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction ahead of Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS):

Another mobile quarterback in Jalen Milroe

Auburn's worst two losses this season — the mess against New Mexico State on Saturday and a 48-10 defeat at the hands of LSU in October — both came against teams with mobile quarterbacks. The bad news for coach Hugh Freeze? His Tigers have to soon deal with another one.

Jalen Milroe has gone from being benched against South Florida in Week 2 to propelling himself into the SEC's upper echelon. The redshirt sophomore is averaging 238 passing yards and 2.2 passing touchdowns over his last six games, and he lit LSU up for 155 rushing yards in a win over the Bayou Bengals earlier this month.

“Jalen Milroe is an extremely good quarterback, man," Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante said Monday. "I’ve been watching those games throughout the season. I think I got to catch the LSU game and he was dominant. Somebody that can kill you with his feet and with his arm.

"Certainly, we have to have rush integrity. We have to corral him more (in the) pocket. Crush the pocket. Not giving him escape lanes. In terms of myself, when I’m in coverage or if I’m on him, making sure I get to him. Close the space, because certainly he’s somebody that’s dynamic with his legs.”

An even air attack

Milroe's favorite target is clearly senior receiver Jermaine Burton, who's hauled in 29 passes for 642 yards this season. His 22.1 yards per catch is No. 5 in the country, trailing only Liberty's Treon Sibley (22.6), UCF's Kobe Hudson (22.9), Troy's Chris Lewis (22.9) and Oklahoma's Nic Anderson (23.3).

But Milroe spreads the ball around. Sophomore receiver Isaiah Bond has 34 catches for 467 yards this season and two players — Kobe Prentice and Amari Niblack — have 16 catches each. Malik Benson (12), Jase McClellan (12), Kendrick Law (10) and Roydell Williams (10) each have double-digit receptions.

Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell lead talented front

Alabama has sacked opposing QBs 32 times for a loss of 224 yards this season, numbers that rank No. 4 and No. 2 in the conference, respectively. The two main pass rushers to keep an eye on are Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, who both have seven sacks. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe has five.

"We do need to establish the run game," Freeze said. "It will be no fun if you’re having to drop back and throw every down; 15 (Turner) and 41 (Braswell) off the edge for them are both really, really good. We need to stay balanced and make them have to at least honor the run game.”

Auburn football vs. Alabama: Score prediction

Alabama 31, Auburn 20: The Tigers always have a chance in the Iron Bowl at home, but it's not looking likely for Auburn this year. The Crimson Tide is rolling, and Saban appears to have guided his team into the right groove just before the postseason.

