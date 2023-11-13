Auburn football vs. Alabama: Game time, TV channel announced for the Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Auburn football has recovered from a four-game losing skid by winning three straight contests. The Tigers are hoping to make it four in a row with a win over New Mexico State in Week 12, but the real test will come in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn is set to welcome Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). The Tigers hold a 37-49-1 all-time record against the Crimson Tide, with their latest victory coming in 2019. Each of Auburn's last three wins over Alabama and coach Nick Saban have come at home.

The Tigers are a big favorite to beat New Mexico State on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, will host Chattanooga and look to secure its 10th win of the season.

Auburn football vs. Alabama: What is game time, TV channel?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football vs. Alabama: TV channel, game time