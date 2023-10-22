Auburn football is trying to help its defense by not running tempo. Is it working?

AUBURN — It's not a novel concept, but it may not be working for this particular Auburn football team.

Coach Hugh Freeze has discussed this season how the Tigers have perhaps been moving slower on offense than he'd like in an effort to give the defense a well-earned break. The slower the offense moves, the longer those defenders get to sit on the sideline and recover.

That's been extra important with all the injuries. Starting nickel cornerback Keionte Scott and linebacker Austin Keys both returned in a 28-21 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, but there was a point this season where Auburn was down three starting defenders. With an already thin unit getting thinner, the thought process of protecting them made sense.

But it seems to have come at the expense of the offense in a big way. That unit has been floundering, as the Tigers are averaging just over 17 points per game against SEC competition this season. That number includes a defensive touchdown from linebacker Eugene Asante against Texas A&M.

SILVA: It took Auburn 59 minutes to pass for a TD vs. Ole Miss. It shouldn't be that hard

REPORT CARD: Auburn football grades vs. Ole Miss: The offense was bad, but defense deserves credit

Auburn's offensive ineptitude showed up versus the Rebels. The Tigers had 26 passing yards entering the fourth quarter and aside from a 53-yard touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter in the opening frame, there was nearly no production to talk about.

The majority of Auburn's passing yards − 77 of starting quarterback Payton Thorne's 100 yards − came on its last offensive drive of the game that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather over the middle with 56 seconds remaining.

Auburn was forced to run tempo on that drive because it was down two scores and time was limited. Ole Miss was, of course, sitting back on defense and trying to limit the big play at that point in the game, but the offense on that possession finally put a full drive together without the benefit of good field position caused by either a bad punt or a turnover.

"It did," Freeze said postgame when asked if the offense looked better running with some pace. "And (doing that more) would make me happy. It appeared that we were better. Now, again, it's a little different when they have a two-touchdown lead and they're playing a little softer in coverage and not blitzing everything. Some of that can be skewed. ...

"I don't know how many plays our defense played tonight, but we need to look at that."

Auburn's leading snap getter on defense was cornerback DJ James, who was on the field for 76 plays against the Rebels. Scott, fresh off his return from an injury, had 71 reps, and freshman Keldric Faulk led the way amongst lineman with 52 snaps.

On the other side, the Ole Miss player who played the most was safety Trey Washington. He finished with 54 reps. Edge defender Isaac Ukwu led in the front seven with 41 snaps.

The logic of milking clock on keeping the defense off the field makes sense. But Auburn's offense going three-and-out six times versus the Rebels puts AU's defenders in just as much of a bind if the offense moved the ball quick and ran less time off the clock, if not a worse one. The average drive for the Tigers against Ole Miss lasted 1:58. The Rebels had an average of 2:26 with a fast-moving offense.

Only one drive for Auburn on Saturday lasted longer than three in-game minutes.

"If us trying to shorten the game is not helping (the defense), we probably should try to pick up the tempo," Freeze said.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Did a slow offense cost Auburn football's Hugh Freeze versus Ole Miss?