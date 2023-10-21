Auburn football trolls Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin with social media post ahead of game

AUBURN — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is known for his ability to troll opponents on social media. But ahead of Auburn football's game against the Rebels on Saturday, it was the Tigers cracking the jokes.

The official Auburn football account posted a picture on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, of Tigers coach Hugh Freeze shaking hands with Kiffin at midfield before the game. The picture was accompanied with a caption that read: "Coach Freeze and a fan."

Auburn was rumored to be interested in taking Kiffin from Ole Miss this past offseason after the Tigers fired former coach Bryan Harsin in October 2022. Auburn ultimately hired Freeze, who spent five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-16 and at Liberty from 2019-22.

The Tigers will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Rebels. Ole Miss, meanwhile, will be is looking to win its third straight contest.

Here's a look Auburn's post:

Coach Freeze and a fan 🤝 pic.twitter.com/enSMCxdL3F — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 21, 2023

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football social media trolls Lane Kiffin before Ole Miss game