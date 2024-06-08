Auburn football trending upward for four-star safety Anquon Fegans

Auburn football continues gaining momentum in recruiting four-star safety Anquon Fegans ahead of his July commitment date. 247Sports’ Tom Loy and Christian Clemente have submitted “crystal ball” predictions in favor of Auburn adding Fegans to its 2025 class.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back is a consensus four-star prospect, consistently profiling as a top 60 prospect in the country and top five safety. High-profile programs such as USC, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, and Miami have offered Fegans. Still, as a native of Alabaster, Fegans’ proximity to Auburn makes a match with Hugh Freeze’s Tigers a natural fit.

If Auburn were to land his talents, it would help re-build an Auburn secondary that lost key players such as Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, and D.J James in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the era of the 12-team College Football Playoff, securing talented players like Fegans could be the difference between contending for a National Championship and finishing in the middle of the SEC. With National Signing Day not until February 2025, the talented safety has plenty of time to make his decision.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire