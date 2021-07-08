Auburn football transfers get disrespected in new rankings

Despite a very busy offseason for Bryan Harsin’s Tigers, Auburn only had four players land on The Athletic’s transfer portal top 100 (Subscription needed).

Two members of the list are former Auburn players while two others are new Auburn defenders that could fight for playing time in 2021.

List

Daquan Newkirk, Defensive Tackle, Auburn to Florida

The first mention of Auburn in the rankings features a player who departed from The Plains. The list ranks the former Auburn big man at No. 24. While the Tigers will miss his size in the middle of the field, Auburn replaced Newkirk with another veteran, UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair. While Fair is not on this list, his professional approach to the game and his ability to play in Auburn's new defensive scheme under Derek Mason as a two-gap defender have some folks in Auburn seeing Fair as an improvement along the defensive line.

Big Kat Bryant, Defensive End, Auburn to UCF

The next mention of Auburn in these rankings is another former Tiger. It comes in at No. 65. Bryant left Auburn to follow his former head coach to UCF. After several seasons where he was primed to break out, he figured he needed a change in scenery. Harsin and his staff adapted by adding Eku Leotta from Northwestern and Marcus Harris from Kansas.

Donovan Kaufman, Defensive Back, Vanderbilt to Auburn

Auburn's first offseason addition on the list is ranked 67th according to The Athletic. At the time, it seemed Auburn had won the off-season after earning a commitment from a young defensive standout in the SEC, but as the transfer portal movements went on, the coverage of Kaufman's decision to play for the Tigers lost some of the hype. Regardless, with the departure of Chris Thompson Jr., Auburn needed an answer at safety. They got it with Kaufman.

Bydarrius Knighten, Defensive Back, Southeast Missouri State to Auburn

The final Auburn-related entry on the list comes in at No. 76. Knighten won fans over as more and more of his game tape was discovered and shared across platforms. His range and ability to cover space is special and will get home on the field despite Auburn's loaded defensive backs room.

