Auburn football transfer tracker: Here's who's leaving the Tigers via the portal

AUBURN — The transfer portal won't officially open for undergraduates until Dec. 4, but nothing is stopping players from announcing their intentions to leave earlier than that.

Auburn football will experience roster turnover this offseason. That's not unique to the Tigers, as just about every team in the country will see players decide to leave. Here's a look at Auburn's players who have declared their plans for the future.

This story will be updated throughout the offseason as news is learned.

Enyce Sledge

Enyce Sledge became the first Tiger to make an announcement regarding the portal, as he made a social media post Nov. 27 explaining that he will be transferring from the Plains with three years of eligibility remaining. Sledge, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, made his first appearance with the Tigers as a freshman versus Western Kentucky last season. He played in two games in 2022 — matchups with UMass on Sept. 2 and Samford on Sept. 16.

6’3 312 Nose/Dtackle

Thankyou auburn for it all🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yT73mNfWgb — Enyce Sledge (@The_RealAPE) November 28, 2023

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser.

