Auburn football is a ‘top three’ choice for five-star EDGE Anthony Jones

Auburn football has been on a tear lately on the recruiting trail and is making an impression on another top prospect.

Anthony Jones, a 2026 five-star EDGE from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, visited Auburn last Saturday before competing in a camp with his high school on Sunday. While on the Plains, Jones spent time with defensive line coach Josh Aldridge and learned several new techniques.

“It was good, I feel like (Aldridge) taught me some stuff,” Jones said in an interview with On3. “I really liked it because we got closer. The relationship is getting closer.”

Several power programs across the south have reached out to Jones including LSU, Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama. Auburn made quite an impression on Jones, as he tells On3 that the Tigers are now in his “top three” college choices, and that he plans to visit again for Big Cat Weekend in late July.

Jones is the No. 8 overall recruit from the 2026 class according to On3’s Industry Ranking, and is the top recruit from Alabama according to all major recruiting outlets. Alabama has a slight edge over Auburn as the current favorite to secure Jones’s signature, with LSU and Georgia next in line.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire