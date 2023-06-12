Who are Auburn football’s top offensive players according to Pro Football Focus?

Auburn football will feature a steady mix of returning players and solid transfers on its 2023 roster. Which ones are considered the Tigers’ top players?

To answer that question, we used data from Pro Football Focus to determine the top ten (or in this case, eleven) most valuable players on the offensive side of the ball. The lone criteria used is that each player must have appeared in at least 11 games last season.

When examining the data, we learned that the Tigers’ roster has plenty of talent that can be utilized in many ways. From transfers with over 1,000 snaps of experience, to skill position players that find ways to extend plays after being hit, Auburn fans should be excited to watch their team perform in 2023.

Here’s a look at Auburn’s top offensive players ahead of the 2023 season based on their respective 2022 final grades from Pro Football Focus.

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

2022 PFF Grade: 65.8

Kicking off this list is ECU transfer, Avery Jones. Jones appeared in 12 games for the Pirates last season, playing 852 snaps at center. Under his watch, he allowed just one sack and eight quarterback hurries.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 65.8

The first returning player, and skill position athlete, is running back Damari Alston. Alston got a small taste of action last season by just rushing for 85 yards on 14 carries. He had 40 yards after contact and had three rushes of longer than 10 yards.

Photo by Austin Perryman

2022 PFF Grade: 66.9

Another transfer that is expected to make an immediate impact on the Auburn offensive line is Dillon Wade. Wade played 818 snaps, with most of those being at left tackle. In those 818 snaps, only five plays resulted in a sack, and there were only 28 pressures allowed by Wade.

2022 PFF Grade: 67.8

Brandon Frazier played in 11 games and took part in 42 snaps at tight end last season. He caught both passes that were thrown his way for 19 yards, with his longest reception going for 12 yards.

Ja'Varrius Johnson

2022 PFF Grade: 70.3

Ja’Varrius Johnson was Auburn’s leading receiver last season as he reeled in 26 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times in 12 games and extended his receptions by 113 after contact.

Jyaire Shorter

2022 PFF Grade: 71.4

Jyaire Shorter led receiving yards last season at North Texas with 625. He also led in receiving touchdowns with 11, which was six more than the next receiver. The addition of Shorter should bring Auburn’s passing game to a new level in 2023.

2022 PFF Grade: 71.8

Payton Thorne completed 62% of his passes last season at Michigan State for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was effective at getting the football to his receivers, as just 19 of his 390 pass attempts were dropped and nine were batted. Auburn’s offensive line will look to give him a smoother experience, as Thorne was sacked 19 times and experienced 125 total pressures in 2022.

Shane Hooks

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF Grade: 72.0

A Jackson State player that DID NOT transfer to Colorado? Shane Hooks was Jackson State’s third-highest-graded receiver last season after leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Hooks was targetted 85 times in 2022 and caught 67 of those passes for 11.5 yards a catch. He dropped only three passes and forced 21 missed tackles. Hooks, along with Jyaire Shorter, will be valuable additions to Auburn’s offense.

Gunner Britton

2022 PFF Grade: 78.6

Gunner Britton was part of a reliable offensive line at Western Kentucky, where four of the five starters logged over 1,000 snaps last season. Britton split time at both left and right tackle, and allowed five total quarterback hurries with three sacks last season.

2022 PFF Grade: 79.8

Tank Bigsby is gone, which means that it is Jarquez Hunter’s time to shine. Hunter rushed for 668 yards on 104 carries last season, scoring seven touchdowns. He was third on the team with 23 rushes of over 10 yards, with 398 yards taking place after contact.

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

2022 PFF Grade: 87.5

Auburn has caught lightning in a bottle by landing Brian Battie from South Florida. Battie rushed for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns last season in Tampa, with 597 of those yards coming after contact. He had 36 carries of over 10 yards and had a long of 68 yards.

Not only is Battie great in the backfield, but he is a stellar return option. Battie added 700 yards to his overall total on 35 return attempts for a 20-yard per-return average.

