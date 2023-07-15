Auburn football’s top 10 offensive players from the 2017 season

The 2017 edition of the Auburn Tigers featured a solid roster that paved the way to an SEC western division title.

Auburn started off slow in 2017 after a 14-6 loss to Clemson on the road but would bounce back to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record. The highlight of the season included wins over Georgia and Alabama, who were No. 1 at the time of the game.

There were several players who played key roles in Auburn’s most recent 10-win season. Here’s a look at Auburn’s top 10 players from the 2017 season, as ranked according to Pro Football Focus grade.

Austin Golson

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.5

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Golson started all 14 games for Auburn in 2017 at three different positions: center, left tackle, and right tackle. He participated in 985 snaps, and graded 94.5 in pass protection.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.7

Devan Barrett participated in just 22 snaps in 2017 over 12 games. He rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries, and recorded 35 yards after contact.

Will Hastings

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.2

Standing at just 5-10, Will Hastings held his own during his Auburn career. In 2017, he caught 26 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 63% of passes thrown his way, and had 162 yards after contact.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.5

Advertisement

Jarrett Stidham (he’s from Texas) had a great first season as the Tigers quarterback after transferring in from McLennan Community College. He passed for 3,156 yards on 371 completions with 18 touchdowns. He had 20 “big time throws”, which are passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.

Kam Martin

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 72.7

Kam Martin was not Auburn’s premier back in 2017, but he still managed to be a solid contributor. He rushed for 453 yards and scored two touchdowns on 74 touches. He had 12 rushes of over 10 yards, and gained 106 yards after contact.

Casey Dunn

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

PFF grade: 73.2

Advertisement

Casey Dunn was a vital part of Auburn’s offensive line during his lone season on the Plains. The Jax State transfer started 10 games at center in 2017, and allowed 14 total hurries in 733 snaps.

Darius James

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 74.5

Darius James started in 13 of Auburn’s 14 games at right tackle, with his best game coming against Arkansas, where he graded at 85.4. He allowed 21 pressures in 731 snaps.

Michael Chang/Getty Images

PFF grade: 82.3

Braden Smith was Auburn’s highest-graded lineman in 2017. He started all 14 games and participated in 986 snaps. He finished behind Austin Golson in pass protection with a grade of 90.3.

Ryan Davis

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 83.3

Advertisement

Ryan Davis finished the season as the Tigers’ leading receiver by hauling in 815 yards and five touchdowns. He reeled in 84 of 99 targeted passes, dropping just two passes. His yards-after-catch stat is also insane, as 674 of his 815 yards came after contact.

Kerryon Johnson

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 86.2

Here it is, the “Offensive MVP” for the Tigers in 2017. Kerryon Johnson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing by recording 1,394 yards on 285 carries with 18 touchdowns. He had 31 carries of over 10 yards, and recorded 826 yards after contact.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire