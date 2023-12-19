Auburn Football: Times to know for the early signing period

The early signing period is just hours away and Auburn commits and targets are finalizing their plans for the big day.

On Wednesday, recruits will have three days to sign with a school and end their recruitment. While they can elect to wait for the traditional time in February, the majority will sign during the early period and Auburn’s class is no different.

In fact, the trio of Joseph Phillips, Malik Blocton and Kensley Faustin have already held their signing ceremonies and are ready to go.

Auburn currently has 20 commits and is in the running with five more prospects who are expected to sign this week. Here is a look at when they will sign their National Letter of Intent.

5-star WR Cam Coleman

Time to make it offical🦅 #wareagle

Location: Central High School Indoor Facility. pic.twitter.com/cV23nAmZ7v — Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) December 18, 2023

5-star WR Perry Thompson

At foley high school in the library @ 10 all media welcome 🎥 pic.twitter.com/d6Es9datKF — perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) December 12, 2023

4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller

On December 20th, 2023 @ 11am at Picayune Memorial High School Gym, I will be signing my National Letter of Intent (NLI) and officially become a member @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze @CoachRonRoberts @DLCoachGarrett @LawrencHopkins @SlickandDave — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) December 18, 2023

4-star IOL DeAndre Carter

4-star QB Walker White

4-star WR Bryce Cain

4-star WR Malcolm Simmons

3-star TE Martavious Collins

Auburn targets to watch

5-star safety KJ Bolden | Florida State Commit Time: 1 p.m. ET Contenders: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia

5-star DL LJ McCray | Florida commit Time: 10 a.m. ET Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Florida State

4-star DL Amaris Williams | Florida commit Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Ohio State

3-star OT Favour Edwin Time: TBA Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, Florida

4-star IOL Coen Echols Time: Friday, Dec. 22 Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M



Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire