Auburn Football: Times to know for the early signing period

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

The early signing period is just hours away and Auburn commits and targets are finalizing their plans for the big day.

On Wednesday, recruits will have three days to sign with a school and end their recruitment. While they can elect to wait for the traditional time in February, the majority will sign during the early period and Auburn’s class is no different.

In fact, the trio of Joseph Phillips, Malik Blocton and Kensley Faustin have already held their signing ceremonies and are ready to go.

Auburn currently has 20 commits and is in the running with five more prospects who are expected to sign this week. Here is a look at when they will sign their National Letter of Intent.

5-star WR Cam Coleman

5-star WR Perry Thompson

4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller

4-star IOL DeAndre Carter

4-star QB Walker White

4-star WR Bryce Cain

4-star WR Malcolm Simmons

3-star TE Martavious Collins

Auburn targets to watch

  • 5-star safety KJ Bolden | Florida State Commit

    • Time: 1 p.m. ET

    • Contenders: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia

  • 5-star DL LJ McCray | Florida commit

    • Time: 10 a.m. ET

    • Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Florida State

  • 4-star DL Amaris Williams | Florida commit

    • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    • Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Ohio State

  • 3-star OT Favour Edwin

    • Time: TBA

    • Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, Florida

  • 4-star IOL Coen Echols

    • Time: Friday, Dec. 22

    • Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire