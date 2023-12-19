Auburn Football: Times to know for the early signing period
The early signing period is just hours away and Auburn commits and targets are finalizing their plans for the big day.
On Wednesday, recruits will have three days to sign with a school and end their recruitment. While they can elect to wait for the traditional time in February, the majority will sign during the early period and Auburn’s class is no different.
In fact, the trio of Joseph Phillips, Malik Blocton and Kensley Faustin have already held their signing ceremonies and are ready to go.
Auburn currently has 20 commits and is in the running with five more prospects who are expected to sign this week. Here is a look at when they will sign their National Letter of Intent.
5-star WR Cam Coleman
Time to make it offical🦅 #wareagle
Location: Central High School Indoor Facility. pic.twitter.com/cV23nAmZ7v
— Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) December 18, 2023
5-star WR Perry Thompson
At foley high school in the library @ 10 all media welcome 🎥 pic.twitter.com/d6Es9datKF
— perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) December 12, 2023
4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller
On December 20th, 2023 @ 11am at Picayune Memorial High School Gym, I will be signing my National Letter of Intent (NLI) and officially become a member @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze @CoachRonRoberts @DLCoachGarrett @LawrencHopkins @SlickandDave
— JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) December 18, 2023
4-star IOL DeAndre Carter
Excited for National Signing Day 12:30 Mater Dei high school 12/20 🦅 @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze @CoachThornton61 pic.twitter.com/R2wRtBX1RB
— DeAndre Carter (@DreCarter72) December 18, 2023
4-star QB Walker White
December 20th LRCA Warrior Arena!
9am Officially Signing…Open to Everyone🐅 @AuburnFootball @Nextupsportsnu @EricCohu @coachboshears @lrcawarriors @CoachHughFreeze pic.twitter.com/7fYmKqep8Y
— Walker White (@walker_white5) December 19, 2023
4-star WR Bryce Cain
It’s about that time to make it official @AuburnFootball War Eagle!!!🦅 Let’s get it ✍🏾#AGTG 🙏🏾✝️@CoachDavisWR @CoachHughFreeze pic.twitter.com/PxyriwDBzc
— Bryce Cain🌟 (@BryceCain5) December 18, 2023
4-star WR Malcolm Simmons
It Time Auburn Family @CoachHughFreeze @CoachDavisWR @AuburnFootball @grider_s @cragergl pic.twitter.com/uhTqFKnqbd
— Malcolm Simmons (@MalcolmSimmons0) December 18, 2023
3-star TE Martavious Collins
I will be signing dec 20 at south Pittsburgh high gym at 4cst.All media is welcome!! @SPCoachStone @SPHSPIRATES @Stephen_OC_ @MooreSPHS @shaynep_media @CSmithScout @gilley_rickey @StephenHargis pic.twitter.com/F127XjXUIS
— Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) December 11, 2023
Auburn targets to watch
5-star safety KJ Bolden | Florida State Commit
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Contenders: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia
5-star DL LJ McCray | Florida commit
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Florida State
4-star DL Amaris Williams | Florida commit
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Contenders: Florida, Auburn, Ohio State
3-star OT Favour Edwin
Time: TBA
Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, Florida
4-star IOL Coen Echols
Time: Friday, Dec. 22
Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M