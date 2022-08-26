Auburn football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

We have reached the finale of the Auburn Tigers‘ all-time roster series. After laying out the offense and defense, we focus on the special teams and the coaching staff.

There are plenty of names to consider on the Plains for this group and it was even difficult to narrow it down to just one staff. Check out our listing to see if you agree or disagree with the legends that we named to this group.

See Auburn’s all-time offense and all-time defense.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting K: Daniel Carlson

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Daniel Carlson is the most successful player in Auburn’s history as far as scoring points goes. He sits atop the all-time points leaderboard, as he scored 483 points during his career at Auburn from 2014-2017, which is 117 points more than the second-placeholder.

Carlson holds Auburn’s all-time record in career field goals (92), and single-season field goals (28).

Backup K: Wes Byrum

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Daniel Carlson walked on campus, Auburn’s point leader was Wes Byrum. Byrum scored a total of 363 points while at Auburn from 2007-10. Byrum was successful on 60 field goal attempts and has the highest single-season field goal percentage in Auburn history by nailing 93.7% of his field goals in 2009.

While his stats are impressive, Byrum is also an Auburn legend due to memorable wins, where he kicked the game-winning field goal. As a freshman, Byrum infamously did the “Gator Chomp” after he kicked a 43-yard field goal to defeat Florida in the final seconds, 20-17 in 2007. Then, his most famous kick, was a 19-yard field goal as time expired in the 2010 BCS National Championship game to defeat Oregon, which lifted Auburn to its second title.

Story continues

Starting P: Terry Daniel

All-American P Terry Daniel (36) was so good, Miss St coach Jackie Sherrill thought #Auburn used helium in their footballs. #BeatMSU #WDE pic.twitter.com/AjAkkaaHqc — Posing Plainsmen (@PosingPlainsmen) October 5, 2016

Terry Daniel was an All-American punter for the Tigers from 1992-94. While at Auburn, he averaged 44.9 yards per punt. During Auburn’s undefeated season in 1993, he averaged 46.9 yards per punt, which is still the highest average in program history.

He was so good at punting the football, that former Mississippi State head coach Jackie Sherill accused Daniel of filling the footballs with helium. After the accusation, Daniel actually punted a football filled with helium. His conclusion is? Footballs filled with helium are heavier and do not produce a favorable trajectory.

Backup P: Kody Bliss

HOUSTON – 2008: Kody Bliss of the Houston Texans poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kody Bliss, for a few years, was right behind Terry Daniel in many categories. He is third in Auburn history in punting yard average with 43.9 yards per punt. Auburn punter Arryn Sipposs, who played for Auburn from 2018-19, averaged 0.1 yards more than Bliss.

During Bliss’ senior season in 2006, he averaged 45.7 yards per punt, with 19 of those going for 50-or-more-yards.

Returner: Chris Davis

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Davis did not become a returner until his senior season in 2013. During that season, Davis returned a total of 17 punts, but there is one return that he will be known for until the end of time.

In the 2013 Iron Bowl, Davis was given the task to stand deep in the event that Alabama’s 57-yard field goal attempt with 0:01 remaining fell short.

Well, it did.

Davis fielded the ball and returned the missed field goal 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown, lifting Auburn over Alabama, 34-28. Auburn earned the SEC West crown.

Head Coach- Ralph "Shug" Jordan

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ralph “Shug” Jordan led the Tigers football program from 1951-75 and won 176 games in the process.

He remains the only coach in Auburn history to win over 100 games at the school. The next in line is Pat Dye, who won 99 games in 12 seasons as head coach.

Offensive Coordinator- Gus Malzahn

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Following the firing of Tommy Tuberville in 2008 due largely in part to a failed offensive scheme led by offensive coordinator Tony Franklin, Auburn needed a revived offense. They would ultimately find it under Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn was hired by head coach Gene Chizik to be a part of his first staff at Auburn in 2019. Auburn turned itself around by 2010 when it won the national championship. During the 2010 season, Auburn averaged 499 yards per game and was led by Heisman-winning quarterback Cam Newton.

Malzahn left the program to take his first head coaching job in College Football in his home state of Arkansas, taking over the Arkansas State football program. He would return a year later to take the Auburn head coaching job, where he would 68 games in eight seasons on the Plains.

Defensive coordinator- Gene Chizik

Gene Chizik

AP Photo/Dave Martin

Although the ending was not pleasant, Auburn fans have plenty to appreciate Gene Chizik for.

Chizik’s first stint at Auburn came from 2002-04, when he was hired as defensive coordinator under Tommy Tuberville. The most notable season during that span was in 2004, when the Tigers went unbeaten on their way to a Sugar Bowl win.

That season, Auburn allowed just 278 yards and 11.3 points per game en route to a 13-0 season.

Chizik returned to Auburn to become head coach in 2009 and won 33 games before ultimately getting fired in 2012 following a 3-9 season.

Assistant coach 1- Will Muschamp

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Will Muschamp has spent time at Auburn on three separate occasions. He began as a Graduate Assistant at Auburn during the 1995 and 1996 seasons, then returned as defensive coordinator from 2006-07, and again for the final time in 2015, again as defensive coordinator.

Auburn won at least nine games in both of Muschamp’s seasons, and three of his players would go on to have pro careers.

Assistant coach 2- Dameyune Craig

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dameyune Craig returned to his alma mater to serve as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2013-15. But, what he is known best for, is recruiting. While at Auburn, Craig was instrumental in bringing in players such as Tre Williams, Nate Craig-Myers, Eli Stove, and Darius Slayton.

Assistant coach 3- Trooper Taylor

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Trooper Taylor was a player favorite during the 2010 season. Like Craig, he is known for being a great recruiter. Several of his top recruits include Trovon Reed, Josh Holsey, Greg Robinson, Corey Lemonier, and Ricardo Louis.

Assistant coach 4- Travis Williams

Photo: Auburn Athletics

Williams was an Auburn legend during his playing days during the mid-2000s. His love of Auburn translated into the recruiting game as well. He is known for bringing in players such as Wesley Steiner, Owen Pappoe, Smoke Monday, T.D. Moultry, and Zakoby McClain.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire