Auburn Football’s all-time record vs. Big Ten teams

A rare occurrence will take place on Saturday, as Auburn welcomes Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The contest will mark just the fourth time in history that a current member of the Big Ten conference has traveled to Auburn to play a football game. Before Penn State’s arrival on Saturday, Auburn had played Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers on campus, and currently holds a 2-1 advantage over Big Ten programs in games played at Auburn University.

The most recent Big Ten program to play a game at Auburn was in 1983 when No. 3 Auburn hosted No. 7 Maryland, which was led by future NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. However, the rushing attack of Tommy Agee, Lionel James, and Bo Jackson ran wild over the Terrapins, as the three combined to rush for 439 yards in Auburn’s 35-23 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn has played a total of 25 games against Big Ten foes, holding a 12-11-2 record. Most of their meetings with Big Ten teams have come in bowl games. Since 2000, nine of Auburn’s 19 bowl appearances have been against current Big Ten teams.

The most recent bowl game against a Big Ten member was during the 2020 season when Auburn met Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. Golden Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim torched the Tiger defense in their 31-24 win. Morgan passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns, while Ibrahim rushed for an additional 140 yards.

How has Auburn fared historically against teams from the Big Ten? Take a look below:

Illinois

Auburn and Illinois have never met

Indiana

Auburn leads the all-time series, 1-0

Last meeting: December 29, 1990 (Peach Bowl- Atlanta)

Last result: Auburn 27 Indiana 23

Iowa

Auburn and Iowa have never met

Maryland

Auburn leads the all-time series, 2-1

Last meeting: November 5, 1983 (Auburn)

Last result: Auburn 35 Maryland 23

Michigan

Series is tied, 1-1

Last meeting: January 1, 2001 (Citrus Bowl- Orlando)

Last result: Michigan 31 Auburn 28

Michigan State

Auburn leads the all-time series, 1-0

Last meeting: January 1, 1938 (Orange Bowl- Miami)

Last result: Auburn 6 Michigan State 0

Minnesota

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 1-0

Last meeting: January 1, 2020 (Outback Bowl – Tampa)

Last result: Minnesota 31 Auburn 24

Nebraska

Nebraska leads the all-time series, 3-1

Last meeting: January 1, 2007 (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Last result: Auburn 17 Nebraska 14

Northwestern

The all-time series is tied, 1-1

Last meeting: January 1, 2021 (Outback Bowl – Tampa)

Last result: Northwestern 35 Auburn 19

Ohio State

Auburn leads the all-time series, 1-0-1

Last meeting: January 1, 1990 (Hall of Fame Bowl – Tampa)

Last result: Auburn 31 Ohio State 14

Penn State

Penn State leads the all-time series, 2-1

Last meeting: September 18, 2021 (State College)

Last result: Penn State 28 Auburn 20

Purdue

Auburn leads the overall series, 1-0

Last meeting: December 28, 2018

Last result: Auburn 63 Purdue 14

Rutgers

Auburn leads the all-time series, 1-0

Last meeting: November 6, 1982 (Auburn)

Last result: Auburn 30 Rutgers 7

Wisconsin

Wisconsin leads the all-time series, 1-2-1

Last meeting: January 1, 2015

Last result: Wisconsin 34 Auburn 31

