Auburn football stays put in US LBM Coaches Poll following win over Samford

The Auburn Tigers have been on the outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll since its initial release on August 7 and will stay there ahead of its SEC opener at Texas A&M this Saturday.

The latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Sunday and the Tigers stay put in the “receiving votes” category following a 45-13 win over Samford on Saturday. The Tigers remain undefeated after posting 562 yards of total offense.

Auburn’s next opponent, Texas A&M is also receiving votes following a 47-3 win over UL-Monroe on Saturday. The Aggies fell out of the poll ahead of week three after falling to Miami on Sept. 9.

The SEC is represented in the polls by having five teams in this week’s poll. Alabama and Tennessee both dropped out of the top 10 following their week three results.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Pollfollowing Week 3:

Schools dropped out:

No. 15 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

