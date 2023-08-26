Auburn football in-state recruit top performances in Week Zero of high school play

Week 0 for the 2023 Alabama high school football season kicked off Thursday, Aug. 24, for an exciting opening weekend.

A handful of Auburn football recruits from around the state in the class of 2024 and 2025 flashed their skills. Here's a list of the top five Tigers in-state recruit performances from Week 0.

More: Neal Posey gets first win in week zero: Takeaways from Saint James vs Montgomery Academy

More: Auburn football adds commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Dimitry Nicolas

J'Marion Burnette

Andalusia, Class of 2024

Performance: The four-star 210-pound running back out of Andalusia returned to the field Thursday night after missing some time last year with an injury. In a 42-8 victory over Opp, Burnette broke for a 32-yard rushing touchdown to extend Andalusia's lead to double digits in the first quarter. He was able to finish his night in the third quarter due to the wide score margin.

Perry Thompson

Foley, Class of 2024

Performance: After flipping his longstanding commitment from Alabama to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend, five-star Perry Thompson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in 45-19 win over Prattville. He finished with four receptions for 20 yards and two rushes for 21 yards. His touchdown pass went for 33 yards through the air.

Anniston, Class of 2024

Performance: Four-star defensive back Jayden Lewis scored four touchdowns in four different ways in a 38-22 Anniston win over Walter Wellborn. He took an interception 95 yards to end zone, returned punt 82 yards and took a kickoff 85 yards to house. His last touchdown came from a 30-yard reception. Not to mention, he accounted for two 2-point conversions and a fumble recovery on defense.

Malcom Simmons

Benjamin Russell, Class of 2024

Performance: Four-star wide receiver caught two touchdown passes in a 40-19 Benjamin Russell victory over Wetumpka. He would've had two more from a 70-yard touchdown catch and 95-yard kickoff return that were called back due to penalties.

Malik Blocton

Pike Road, Class of 2024

Performance: Against Marist (Georgia), four-star defensive star Malik Blocton led Pike Road with 10 tackles, a sack and a quarterback pressure in a 42-14 loss.

Pike Road's Malik Blocton (9) celebrates recovering a punt against Andalusia during AHSAA Class 5A Football Semi-Final playoff action in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday November 26, 2021.

Bradley Shaw (Uncommitted)

Hoover, Class of 2024

Performance: Still no date on when four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw will officially announce his college commitment, but Auburn as a possible landing spot is a strong consideration to watch for. Shaw put on a show against Auburn high with 15 tackles, a sack and a block extra point attempt.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting highlights from Week Zero high school play