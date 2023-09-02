Auburn football in-state recruit top performances in Week 1 of high school football

Week one of the Alabama high school football season began Aug. 31, and featured an action-packed weekend of football.

A handful of Auburn football recruits from around the state in the class of 2024 showcased their skills in week one. Here's a list of the top five Tigers in-state recruit performances from Week 0.

J'Marion Burnette

Andalusia, Class of 2024

Performance: In a 39-0 victory over Anniston, the four-star running back rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Andalusia finished the game with 227 yards of total offense.

war eagle🦅 … we def gone bounce bk💪🏿 https://t.co/HS3zP369WJ — Jayden “Jaymoney” Lewis 🪦 (@JayALew5) September 2, 2023

Demarcus Riddick

Chilton County, Class of 2024

Performance: The five-star linebacker put on a clinic in Chilton County's 41-21 win over Jemison. He led the defense with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. On offense he had a 15-yard carry and 15-yard reception.

Perry Thompson

Foley, Class of 2024

Performance: In a 37-24 win over Baldwin County, Thompson caught four passes for 92-yards and a touchdown. In the first half Thompson took a toss sweep 50 yards to the end zone making the opposing defense look silly as he showcased his speed and dynamic footwork.

Malcom Simmons

Benjamin Russell, Class of 2024

Performance: Simmons finished with three receptions and a touchdown coming from a 23-yard touchdown pass in a 30-13 loss to Central-Clay County.

Malik Blocton

Pike Road, Class of 2024

Performance: The four-star defensive star led the Pike Road defense with nine tackles and a sack in a 30-6 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. In the third quarter a key third down pressure led to a intentional grounding call on Hillcrest causing a turnover on downs.

Pike Road's Malik Blocton(1) and James Caver (2) celebrate Caver’s interception against Hillcrest during their game on the Pike Road campus in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday September 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football in-state recruit performances in Week 1