Auburn football spring practice notes on Cam Coleman, Tyler Johnson, more from Tuesday

AUBURN — Auburn football is roughly midway through the spring period, and reporters were granted access to watch just under two hours of practice Tuesday afternoon.

"We're already at practice seven, today will be practice seven," coach Hugh Freeze said earlier in the day. "Really been encouraged by the energy and effort and passion that's been shown by both coaches and players. I think the preparation that our coaches have put into planning the meetings and the walkthroughs and the practices has been very productive.

"I love what I see from both of those aspects. The execution has a ways to go, as expected. But really encouraged and now hopefully starting with practice seven today and practice nine on Saturday, we'll hopefully start seeing some of the execution cleanup."

Here were our takeaways from Tuesday's practice:

Five-star receiver Cam Coleman continues to pop. He looks the part, and worked mostly with the presumed first-team offense. He had a block in a seven-on-seven period that got junior receiver Camden Brown excited.

Brown had what was likely the play of the day with a 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Payton Thorne over cornerback Kayin Lee in the end zone. Lee contested that it was offensive pass interference.

Thorne targeted Coleman over the middle for what could've possible been a touchdown. Junior defensive back Caleb Wooden made a great play to jump the route and picked it off.

The starting offensive line through the first half of spring — from left to right — has consistently been Percy Lewis, Dillon Wade, Connor Lew, Jeremiah Wright and Izavion Miller. That group was shuffled a bit at different times Tuesday, with redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson getting work at both left and right tackle.

Cornerback Keionte Scott wasn't at practice the last time reporters got an opportunity for a viewing period. He was back out there Tuesday.

Players getting reps at punt returner included Scott, Sam Jackson V (Cal transfer), Dylan Gentry (walk-on freshman), Robert Lewis (Georgia State transfer) and Koy Moore. Jackson remains in a yellow non-contact jersey.

