Will Auburn football shutout the Akron Zips?

College football fans are not expecting Akron to score often Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Auburn Tigers.

Some experts are saying that it may be a shutout when it is all said and done.

Mike G of The War Rapport joined the “Locked On Auburn” podcast and thinks that there’s a real shot that Auburn could get the shutout against an inferior Akron team.

“The secondary is the strength of our team and that feels unusual to say that about Auburn,” Mike g said. “I’m really looking forward to the secondary to eat against this Akron team.”

The last time the Auburn football team shut out an opponent was in 2019 against Samford.

Mike G of @thewarrapport thinks Auburn will SHUTOUT Akron this weekend. What do you think? We talked about how talented this defense is on today’s episode of Locked on Auburn. Find it wherever you get your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/0XZcIlY2IY — Locked On Auburn (@LockedOnAuburn) September 1, 2021

List

Looking at Auburn's top individual matchups vs Akron

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.