Auburn football score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from the SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — For the first time since 2019, Auburn football has a chance to start a season 4-0.

The Tigers (3-0) will be looking to pull it off and score a road win over Texas A&M (2-1) in Kyle Field on Saturday. Auburn is coming off a 45-13 win over Samford in Week 3 that included transfer quarterback Payton Thorne lighting the stat sheet up with 282 passing yards, 123 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, just took care of business against Louisiana-Monroe. In Week 2, though, the Aggies lost a notable matchup at Miami, allowing QB Tyler Van Dyke to complete 21 of his 30 throws for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

EUGENE ASANTE: ‘Not a place for prima donnas’: NFL pedigree behind success of Auburn linebacker

RUN GAME: Examining Auburn football's ground attack and how the Tigers can bounce back vs. Texas A&M

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Texas A&M?

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn football score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football score vs Texas A&M: Live updates from Berkeley