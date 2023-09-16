Auburn football score vs. Samford: Live updates from Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN — After taking a long trip out to the West Coast to play Cal, Auburn football is glad to be back home in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers (2-0) are aiming to score a win over Samford (1-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+). Auburn beat the Golden Bears in Week 2 thanks to a stingy performance from the defense, a unit highlighted by junior linebacker Eugene Asante's team-high 12 tackles.

Samford began its season with a 69-14 win against Shorter, but fell to Western Carolina, 30-7, last week. The Bulldogs are led by Birmingham native Michael Hiers at quarterback. He's completed 49 of his 69 passes this season for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.

RON ROBERTS: Auburn football's defense has been an unexpected strength. Is it sustainable?

MAKING CHANGES: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze owns up to 'awful' offensive showing, talks what must change

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Samford?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Auburn football score vs. Samford: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football score vs Samford: Live updates from Week 3