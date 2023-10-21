Auburn football score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates from Hugh Freeze vs. Lane Kiffin

AUBURN — Auburn football is 8-2 in its last 10 home games against Ole Miss.

The Tigers will be looking to score a win over the Rebels and continue their trend of defending Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Auburn is coming off an embarrassing performance versus LSU in which the home Tigers dropped nearly 50 points on their visitors.

Ole Miss will be coming off an open week, most recently playing Arkansas on Oct. 7. The Rebels held on to pick up a 27-20 win over the Razorbacks. Quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 16 of his 25 throws for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also added 33 rushing yards.

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Ole Miss?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

