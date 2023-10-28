Auburn football score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates as Tigers search for SEC win

AUBURN — After winning the first three games of the season, Auburn football has lost four straight.

The Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) will be looking to break their losing skid and score a win over Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn has lost its four SEC matchups this season by a combined score of 130-69, most recently falling to Ole Miss, 28-21, on Oct. 21.

Mississippi State earned a big 7-3 victory over Arkansas in a defensive slugfest the same day the Tigers lost to the Rebels. Senior quarterback Mike Wright got the start against the Razorbacks after Will Rogers injured his shoulder the week prior in a win versus Western Michigan. It's unclear which of the two will play at Auburn.

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Mississippi State?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn football score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates

