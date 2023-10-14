Auburn football score vs. LSU: Live updates from Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Auburn football hasn't had much luck in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are 1-10 in their last ten trips to Tiger Stadium, with the lone victory coming in their most recent visit to Death Valley in 2021. Former quarterback Bo Nix had a big day in that one, throwing for 255 yards and rushing for 74 more. John Samuel Shenker led the way through the air, hauling in five passes for 102 yards.

Auburn will have neither of those players Saturday. Instead, it'll be Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne leading what has been a struggling offense through the first five games of 2023. Luckily for the Tigers, LSU has one of the worst statistical defenses in the country.

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. LSU?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn football score vs. LSU: Live updates

