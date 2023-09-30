Auburn football score vs. Georgia: Live updates from the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

AUBURN — Auburn football hasn't beaten Georgia since 2017, but the Tigers will be looking to break that trend and score a victory over the No. 1 Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss at Texas A&M to open SEC play. It wasn't necessarily losing that demoralized Auburn fans, but the manner in which the Tigers lost. Coach Hugh Freeze played three quarterbacks against the Aggies in Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner, and the trio combined to complete nine of their 23 passes for 56 yards. The offense couldn't muster a touchdown.

Georgia comes into the meeting still sporting a perfect record, as the Bulldogs poured it on UAB and defeated the Blazers, 49-21. Junior quarterback Carson Beck registered 338 passing yards and three touchdowns in his fourth career start.

EXAMINING THE IMPACT: What would an upset victory over No. 1 Georgia do for Auburn football?

TOPPMEYER: If Hugh Freeze expects patience at Auburn football, don't mention Kirby Smart

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Georgia?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Auburn football score vs. Georgia: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football score vs Georgia: Live updates from Jordan-Hare