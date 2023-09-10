Auburn football score vs. Cal: Live updates from California Memorial Stadium

BERKELEY, Cal. — Road games are tough. Road games across the country in a stadium you've never played in are even tougher.

Auburn football (1-0) is tasked with dealing with that Saturday (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), as the Tigers are looking to score a win over Cal (1-0) in their road opener. Auburn is coming off a 59-14 win against UMass in Week 1 that featured three rushing touchdowns from backup quarterback Robby Ashford.

The Golden Bears, meanwhile, enter the Week 2 matchup after throttling North Texas, 58-21, on the road. Quarterback Sam Jackson V started the game, but exited after 18 plays with what coach Justin Wilcox described as an "upper-body" injury. It's unclear whether Jackson, Ben Finley or both QBs will play against the Tigers.

What time, channel is Auburn football's game vs. Cal?

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn football score vs. Cal: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football score vs Cal: Live updates from Berkeley